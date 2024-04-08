Braves News: Weekend sweep, 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron’s 715th and more

The Braves decided to take a more traditional route to a victory in their 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday, completing an impressive sweep of one of the better squads in the National League. Chris Sale was solid on the mound while the Braves flexed their power bats to get their sixth win of the season.
The Braves early success becomes a bit more eye-opening when you consider some of their best talents have not hit their strides as of yet. The injury to Spencer Strider and struggles of Max Fried have resulted in only one good start in their four outings so far this season, yet the Braves have won all four of the games Strider and Fried started.
The top-third of the Braves order is 18th in OPS when compared to the top-third segments of all MLB lineups. However, the 4th-9th spots of the Braves order has produced a combined .973 OPS, including a combined 1.121 OPS from the 4th, 5th, and 6th spots. Each of those marks are the best in baseball among those specific lineup segments. In other words, the Braves supporting cast is doing the damage in the present. Once the Braves best bats and Fried get going, Atlanta could really put together an impressive stretch of winning.
But the amazing and historic fact to celebrate on Monday is that it is the 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron’s 715th home run. Truly one of the great moments in baseball history, it is also one of the most memorable sports moments to take place in Atlanta and in the history of the Braves.
Braves News
- Spencer Strider was officially placed on the injured list, with Allan Winans getting the call up to the Braves as a replacement.
- The outlook for Strider will be defined in time, but with a long-term absence likely, his presence will be sorely missed.
- MLB.com offers a fun reminder of the historic group that called Aaron’s 715th home run.
- Allan Winans spent the offseason getting in better shape to make the most of opportunities this year.
- Scary moment as Braves top prospect Hurston Waldrep was hit by a pitch in his start in Double A on Sunday. Though he stayed in the game, Waldrep struggled for most of the day.
- The Braves will welcome the rival Mets to Truist Park for a four game series to start the week.
MLB News
- Stephen Strasburg officially retired from the Nationals and baseball on Sunday.
- Pittsburgh used a walk-off win to keep their great start to 2024 rolling along.
- The Braves place second in the latest MLB Power Rankings.
- The Marlins voided their 2025 team option for manager Skip Schumaker on Sunday, making him a free agent at the end of the season.
- Geraldo Perdomo of Arizona will be out for an extended time with a torn meniscus.
Loading comments...