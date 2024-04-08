Braves News: Weekend sweep, 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron’s 715th and more

The Braves decided to take a more traditional route to a victory in their 5-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Sunday, completing an impressive sweep of one of the better squads in the National League. Chris Sale was solid on the mound while the Braves flexed their power bats to get their sixth win of the season.

The Braves early success becomes a bit more eye-opening when you consider some of their best talents have not hit their strides as of yet. The injury to Spencer Strider and struggles of Max Fried have resulted in only one good start in their four outings so far this season, yet the Braves have won all four of the games Strider and Fried started.

The top-third of the Braves order is 18th in OPS when compared to the top-third segments of all MLB lineups. However, the 4th-9th spots of the Braves order has produced a combined .973 OPS, including a combined 1.121 OPS from the 4th, 5th, and 6th spots. Each of those marks are the best in baseball among those specific lineup segments. In other words, the Braves supporting cast is doing the damage in the present. Once the Braves best bats and Fried get going, Atlanta could really put together an impressive stretch of winning.

But the amazing and historic fact to celebrate on Monday is that it is the 50th anniversary of Hank Aaron’s 715th home run. Truly one of the great moments in baseball history, it is also one of the most memorable sports moments to take place in Atlanta and in the history of the Braves.

Braves News

MLB News