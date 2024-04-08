Julio Teheran returns to Atlanta as Braves host Mets

On what figures to be a special night at Truist Park, the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are restoring baseball hostilities for the first time here in the 2024 season.

The Mets are coming into this series on a bit of a high note after getting beat and battered by the Brewers and Tigers, respectively, to start the season. They won their series in Cincinnati against the Reds and are now rolling into Georgia to face their divisional rivals in the South. Part of the reason for their initial struggles has been due to the fact that the Mets are coming right out the gates with an injury crisis for their rotation. They’re missing Kodai Senga, Tylor Megill, David Peterson and Max Kranick. That’s a lot for any team to lose so they decided to dip into the free agent market for a solution.

That’s where our old friend Julio Teheran comes into the story. Teheran signed with the Mets back on April 5 and will be making his 2024 debut tonight as the starting pitcher against his former team in his former home ballpark. Teheran’s last season as a truly productive starter coincided with his final season as a member of the Braves — that was when Teheran finished the season with a home ERA of 3.03 and a home FIP of 4.06. It was a far sight better than how he opened things up the stadium in 2017 with a home ERA of 5.86 and a home FIP of 5.40.

Julio Teheran only pitched around 71 innings last season for the Brewers and 11 of those innings actually came against the Braves. The first outing took place at the stadium formerly known as Miller Park and it went very well for Teheran as he pitched six innings and gave up only one run while striking out five batters. Then he pitched against the Braves again six days later and boy, oh boy, the Braves definitely got their revenge.

As it turned out, Teheran ended up going on the IL with a right hip impingement immediately after that start and didn’t make it back to the mound again until September. He then elected free agency, signed with the Orioles in the offseason, opted out since he didn’t make their Opening Day roster and now here he is with the Mets. It’s nice to see Julio still going but if we could get a repeat of what happened in Cobb County last year, that would be grand.

On the other side of things, Charlie Morton will be making his second start of the season. His season debut in Chicago against the White Sox was a success, as he pitched into the sixth inning and struck out six while walking two and giving up three hits while not giving up a single run. Just like the lineup will be hoping to repeat the success they had against Julio Teheran last year, Charlie Morton will also be hoping for a repeat of the last time he saw the New York Mets. That was back in August where Morton pitched what was arguably his best start of 2023 — seven innings pitched, 11 strikeouts, two hits allowed, one walk and zero runs given up. To take a phrase from WWE commentator Michael Cole, it was “vintage” Charlie Morton.

Atlanta’s currently riding high following their sweep of the Diamondbacks and are hoping to keep the opening homestand going in the right direction. The lineup is clicking, the bullpen is firing on all cylinders and they’re facing a divisional foe once again. It’s also the 50th Anniversary of Henry Aaron hitting his 715th home run in order to pass Babe Ruth for what was the all-time record in home runs over a career. As I mentioned at the start of the preview, this figures to be a special night and hopefully the Braves can live up to the occasion with a special performance on the field.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Monday, April 8, 7:20 p.m. EDT

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: Bally Sports South, MLB Network (out-of-market only)

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan, La Mejor 1600/1460/1130 AM