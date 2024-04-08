Travis d’Arnaud re-enters lineup for Braves series opener against Mets

The lineups for tonight’s series-opener between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets have been released. Both squads are sticking with fairly familiar looking lineups as they begin to settle into the routine of the new season.

Let’s start with the Braves since this is a Braves blog, after all:

The main change for the Braves is that Travis d’Arnaud is back in the lineup after taking Sunday off in favor of Chadwick Tromp. Also additionally, Jarred Kelenic has moved down to the ninth spot after hitting eighth last night. The lineup as a whole will be looking to pick up where they left off on the last time they saw Julio Teheran in this ballpark, which didn’t exactly go well for our old friend Julio.

Meanwhile, here’s how the Mets are lining up for tonight:

New series down in Atlanta starts tonight.



⏰: 7:20 p.m.

: SNY

: The SNY App presented by @FanaticsBook pic.twitter.com/KLG7wZkjuP — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 8, 2024

The top six in New York’s lineup is identical to what it was yesterday when they faced the Reds. The main changes have come at the bottom of the order, which sees DJ Stewart entering the lineup as the DH and batting seventh while Joey Wendle plays second base and bats ninth. They’ll also be hoping to pick up where they left off after picking up a series win against Cincinnati yesterday.

Tonight’s game is scheduled to start at 7:20 P.M. E.T. and can be seen locally on Bally Sports South or on MLB Network if you’re outside of the market.