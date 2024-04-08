Braves vs. Mets Game Thread

The Atlanta Braves are riding high after sweeping the Arizona Diamondbacks out of town and now they’ll be welcoming in the New York Mets for what will hopefully be similar treatment. It’s also a very special occasion since today marks the 50th anniversary of the day when Henry Aaron hit his record-setting 715th career home run. The outfield design has 715 and the Braves are breaking out their City Connect uniforms for the occasion. The stage is set for this to be a truly special night, which is what you love to see this early on in the season. Hopefully the team lives up to the occasion this evening.

Game Notes