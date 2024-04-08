Mets vs. Braves April 8-11

The Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand Monday when they begin a four-game series against the New York Mets. The Braves may have lost Spencer Strider to an elbow injury over the weekend but come in having won three-straight after sweeping the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend. The Mets are off to a 3-6 start to begin the season.

Series Schedule

Monday, April 8 - 7:20 p.m. ET

Charlie Morton vs. Julio Teheran

Tuesday, April 9 - 7:20 p.m. ET

Reynaldo Lopez vs. Adrian Houser

Wednesday, April 10 - 7:20 p.m. ET

TBD vs. Jose Quintana

Thursday, April 11 - 12:20 p.m. ET

Max Fried vs. Luis Severino