Mets vs. Braves April 8-11

The Atlanta Braves will continue their homestand Monday when they begin a four-game series against the New York Mets. The Braves may have lost Spencer Strider to an elbow injury over the weekend but come in having won three-straight after sweeping the Arizona Diamondbacks over the weekend. The Mets are off to a 3-6 start to begin the season.
Series Schedule
Monday, April 8 - 7:20 p.m. ET
Charlie Morton vs. Julio Teheran
Tuesday, April 9 - 7:20 p.m. ET
Reynaldo Lopez vs. Adrian Houser
Wednesday, April 10 - 7:20 p.m. ET
TBD vs. Jose Quintana
Thursday, April 11 - 12:20 p.m. ET
Max Fried vs. Luis Severino