Braves News: Atlanta drops thriller to Mets, Honoring Hank Aaron and more

It seemed like the Braves had a pretty setup to earn a fourth straight victory on Monday.

The Braves honored plenty of history before the game, former Brave Julio Teheran seemed to be a favorable matchup, and Charlie Morton and the Braves bullpen had been in good form so far this season.

However, things do not always workout as intended. Both Morton and the bullpen struggled, including two separate innings allowing three runs. The Mets offense showed up and got the job done, and the Braves simply came up a bit short despite trying to make another valiant comeback effort.

The comeback efforts and late game offense is becoming a defining trait for this 2024 Braves team so far. They have scored 27 combined runs in the 7th, 8th, and 9th innings this season, plenty of which occurred in multiple comeback efforts over the weekend. They have been the best late game offense in the majors by far in 2024. On most nights, that will be good to get the job done with the Braves pitching quality and depth.

