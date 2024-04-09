Braves News: Atlanta drops thriller to Mets, Honoring Hank Aaron and more

It seemed like the Braves had a pretty setup to earn a fourth straight victory on Monday.
The Braves honored plenty of history before the game, former Brave Julio Teheran seemed to be a favorable matchup, and Charlie Morton and the Braves bullpen had been in good form so far this season.
However, things do not always workout as intended. Both Morton and the bullpen struggled, including two separate innings allowing three runs. The Mets offense showed up and got the job done, and the Braves simply came up a bit short despite trying to make another valiant comeback effort.
The comeback efforts and late game offense is becoming a defining trait for this 2024 Braves team so far. They have scored 27 combined runs in the 7th, 8th, and 9th innings this season, plenty of which occurred in multiple comeback efforts over the weekend. They have been the best late game offense in the majors by far in 2024. On most nights, that will be good to get the job done with the Braves pitching quality and depth.
Braves News
- 50 years to the day, Henry Aaron’s historical 715th home run meant so much to so many in various important ways.
- Monday was also the 30th anniversary of the last no-hitter the Braves threw in franchise history.
- Some top Braves pitching prospects made their season debuts over the weekend.
- Spencer Strider had further evaluation on his elbow on Monday, but more information likely will not be known until the weekend.
- Many notable names provided more details about Henry Aaron’s historic home run.
- Several past and current Braves also shared their perspective on Aaron’s record-breaking home run.
MLB News
- Elly De La Cruz put a good portion of his immense offensive potential on display on Monday.
- Five straight wins for the Guardians as they have had a better expected start to the season.
- The latest noteworthy arm to suffer from an elbow ailment is Framber Valdez of the Astros.
- Ceddanne Rafaela agreed to a long-term extension with the Red Sox.
- TeeJay Antone of the Reds will undergo Tommy John Surgery.
- Angels hire Torii Hunter as special assistant to the GM.
- The MLBPA sent out correspondence to MLB over the growing pitching injuries issue.
- White Sox star Luis Robert could miss two months due to injury.
Loading comments...