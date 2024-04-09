Reynaldo López, Braves look to get back in the win column Tuesday against Mets

The Atlanta Braves will be looking to get back in the win column Tuesday night when they continue a four-game series against the New York Mets. Reynaldo Lopez will make his second start of the season for Atlanta while the Mets will go with righty Adrian Houser.

The Braves dropped the opener Monday night 8-7. The Mets tagged Atlanta’s bullpen for three runs in the eighth inning to take an 8-5 advantage. Atlanta battled back as they have done multiple times on their homestand, but came up short in the ninth.

With Spencer Strider looking at a season-ending injury, Lopez’s role in the Braves’ rotation becomes even more important. Lopez was up to the task in his season debut in Chicago where he allowed four hits and one run over six innings while striking out five.

Houser spent seven seasons with the Brewers before he was acquired by the Mets along with outfielder Tyrone Taylor in December. Houser pitched well in his season debut allowing three hits and one run over five innings against the Tigers. He has six career appearances (five starts) against the Braves in his career and has a 4.88 ERA in 27 2⁄ 3 innings. In two appearances at Truist Park, Houser has allowed 11 hits and six runs in 6 2⁄ 3 innings.

Marcell Ozuna had two hits in Monday’s loss including his fifth home run of the season. Orlando Arcia added three more hits while Ozzie Albies drove in three runs. The Mets slugged three homers in the win, including two from Brandon Nimmo who was 4-for-4 in the game.

Tuesday’s game is scheduled to get underway at 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, April 9, 7:20 p.m. ET

Location: Truist Park, Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports South

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: 680 AM / 93.7 FM The Fan