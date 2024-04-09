Spencer Strider Injury: Braves right-hander out with elbow injury

The hits keep coming for the Atlanta Braves who may have lost Spencer Strider for a significant amount of time. Strider struggled in Atlanta’s home opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks and then revealed that he was dealing with elbow discomfort. An MRI exam revealed damage to Strider’s ulnar collateral ligament and he made the trip to Arlington, Texas to see Dr Keith Meister for further evaluation.

A damaged UCL usually leads to Tommy John surgery. If that turns out to be the case, this would be Strider’s second Tommy John surgery after previously undergoing the procedure while at Clemson.

The Braves drafted Strider in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft and he made his major league debut a year later. He moved into the rotation in 2022 and set a new franchise record for strikeouts in 2023. Atlanta inked Strider to a six-year, $75 million extension that also includes a $22 million club option for a seventh season, at the end of the 2022 season.