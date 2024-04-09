Braves stick with same lineup Tuesday against Mets

The Atlanta Braves will try to even their four-game series against the New York Mets Tuesday night when they return to action at Truist Park. Reynaldo López will make his home debut for Atlanta while the Mets will go with righty Adrian Houser.

The Braves will stick with the same lineup as the opener Tuesday night. Orlando Arcia had three hits in Monday’s game while Marcell Ozuna hit his fifth homer of the season. Ronald Acuña Jr. was 0-for-3 Monday night and is 2-for-12 over his last three games. He is 7-for-12 in his career against Houser.

The Mets made a pair of roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s game. Former Brave Julio Teheran was designated for assignment after starting Monday’s game. Right-hander Dedniel Nunez was recalled from Triple A to take Teheran’s spot on the roster. Additionally, New York traded former Braves reliever Michael Tonkin to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for cash. Tonkin had been DFA’d a few days ago.

Mets Game 11 of 162, @ ATL

Tuesday, April 9, 7:20 p.m.

RHP Reynaldo López (0-0, 1.50)



Nimmo LF

Marte RF

Lindor SS

Alonso 1B

Baty 3B

Stewart DH

McNeil 2B

Bader CF

Narváez C

Houser RHP (0-0, 1.80) — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 9, 2024

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.