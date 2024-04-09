Braves stick with same lineup Tuesday against Mets

The Atlanta Braves will try to even their four-game series against the New York Mets Tuesday night when they return to action at Truist Park. Reynaldo López will make his home debut for Atlanta while the Mets will go with righty Adrian Houser.
The Braves will stick with the same lineup as the opener Tuesday night. Orlando Arcia had three hits in Monday’s game while Marcell Ozuna hit his fifth homer of the season. Ronald Acuña Jr. was 0-for-3 Monday night and is 2-for-12 over his last three games. He is 7-for-12 in his career against Houser.
Reynaldo gets his home debut!#BravesCountry pic.twitter.com/8LhCc9xIzP— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 9, 2024
The Mets made a pair of roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s game. Former Brave Julio Teheran was designated for assignment after starting Monday’s game. Right-hander Dedniel Nunez was recalled from Triple A to take Teheran’s spot on the roster. Additionally, New York traded former Braves reliever Michael Tonkin to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for cash. Tonkin had been DFA’d a few days ago.
Mets Game 11 of 162, @ ATL— Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 9, 2024
Tuesday, April 9, 7:20 p.m.
RHP Reynaldo López (0-0, 1.50)
Nimmo LF
Marte RF
Lindor SS
Alonso 1B
Baty 3B
Stewart DH
McNeil 2B
Bader CF
Narváez C
-
Houser RHP (0-0, 1.80)
First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.
