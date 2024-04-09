 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Braves stick with same lineup Tuesday against Mets

Marcell Ozuna slugged his fifth home run of the season in Monday’s game.

By Kris Willis Updated
/ new
New York Mets v. Atlanta Braves Photo by Todd Kirkland/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves will try to even their four-game series against the New York Mets Tuesday night when they return to action at Truist Park. Reynaldo López will make his home debut for Atlanta while the Mets will go with righty Adrian Houser.

The Braves will stick with the same lineup as the opener Tuesday night. Orlando Arcia had three hits in Monday’s game while Marcell Ozuna hit his fifth homer of the season. Ronald Acuña Jr. was 0-for-3 Monday night and is 2-for-12 over his last three games. He is 7-for-12 in his career against Houser.

The Mets made a pair of roster moves ahead of Tuesday’s game. Former Brave Julio Teheran was designated for assignment after starting Monday’s game. Right-hander Dedniel Nunez was recalled from Triple A to take Teheran’s spot on the roster. Additionally, New York traded former Braves reliever Michael Tonkin to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for cash. Tonkin had been DFA’d a few days ago.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

In This Stream

Mets vs. Braves April 8-11

View all 10 stories

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power