The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will meet again Tuesday night as they continue a four-game series at Truist Park. The Mets took the opener 8-7 as a late comeback attempt by Atlanta fell just short. Reynaldo López will make his home debut for the Braves in Tuesday’s game. Right-hander Adrian Houser will get the start for the Mets.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET and can be seen on Bally Sports South.

Game Notes