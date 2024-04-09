Allan Winans will start Wednesday’s game against Mets

The Atlanta Braves held on for a 6-3 win Tuesday night over the New York Mets to even their four-game series at a game apiece. The series will continue on Wednesday and Brian Snitker confirmed that right-hander Allan Winans will get the start.

Allan Winans will start Wednesday’s game for the #Braves — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) April 10, 2024

Winans was recalled to the major league roster Sunday when the Atlanta placed Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list with an elbow injury. The Braves brought up Winans to give them a fresh arm for the bullpen, but also an option to start Wednesday’s game in place of Strider if he wasn’t needed before then.

Winans made his major league debut in 2023 starting six games while posting a 5.29 ERA, but just a 4.09 FIP in 32 1⁄ 3 innings. Winans began the season at Gwinnett and started one game before his call up where he allowed two runs and struck out five in 5 2⁄ 3 innings.

Veteran left-hander Jose Quintana will get the start for the Mets.