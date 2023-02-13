Chipper Jones returning to Braves coaching staff, per report

It appears that Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones will be returning to the team’s coaching staff as a hitting consultant, based on a report from The Athletic’s David O’Brien earlier this morning.

Not official yet, but #Braves are expecting to have Chipper Jones back as an hitting consultant this season, same role he had in 2021. The Hall of Famer wasn't on the staff last year due to the vaccination mandate for all coaches. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) February 13, 2023

Jones held a hitting consulting role for the Braves major league team in 2021 but was not part of the 2022 staff due to COVID-19 vaccination mandates put in place by Major League Baseball.

It appears that obstacle in no longer an impediment for Jones and the Braves.

Jones, who retire following the 2012 season - and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2018 - spent the 2020 season broadcasting for ESPN prior to joining the Braves coaching staff in a part-time role in 2021.