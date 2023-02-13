 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chipper Jones returning to Braves coaching staff, per report

Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones is poised to return to Atlanta’s coaching staff in 2023.

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
Chipper Jones was a hitting consultant for the Braves during the 2021 season.
Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images

It appears that Atlanta Braves Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones will be returning to the team’s coaching staff as a hitting consultant, based on a report from The Athletic’s David O’Brien earlier this morning.

Jones held a hitting consulting role for the Braves major league team in 2021 but was not part of the 2022 staff due to COVID-19 vaccination mandates put in place by Major League Baseball.

It appears that obstacle in no longer an impediment for Jones and the Braves.

Jones, who retire following the 2012 season - and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2018 - spent the 2020 season broadcasting for ESPN prior to joining the Braves coaching staff in a part-time role in 2021.

