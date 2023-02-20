Kyle Wright to miss start of Spring Training, per report

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright is expected to miss time during Spring Training after having a cortisone injection in his shoulder, per a report from Mark Bowman of MLB.com.

Kyle Wright won’t be ready for the start of the exhibition season. But his shoulder feels great after a recent cortisone injection and it looks like he will still make his season debut during one of the Braves’ first two series. https://t.co/Qh1nkRFioT — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) February 20, 2023

Wright, who finished 10th in the 2022 National League Cy Young Award voting after leading the National League with 21 wins, is expected to be one of the team’s returning starting pitchers in 2023.

The right-hander isn’t expected to miss much time in the regular season, according to Bowman, as the injection happened earlier this year. Wright indicated to Bowman that he is building strength back in his shoulder after three weeks of inactivity but that his shoulder feels stronger than it did prior to the injection.

Wright, who made 30 starts and provided 180.1 innings to Atlanta’s rotation last season, broke out in 2022 with a 127 ERA+ after struggling during parts of four seasons with Atlanta after the team took him fifth overall in the 2017 draft out of Vanderbilt University.

While Bowman’s report is optimistic, shoulder issues are always worth keeping an eye on as Spring Training begins in earnest.

Wright joins Michael Soroka as potential Braves starting pitchers battling injury issues prior to the official start of Spring Training.

Soroka, who is dealing with a hamstring issue, is looking to claim a spot in Atlanta’s rotation after missing most of the past three seasons due to Achilles tendon injuries.