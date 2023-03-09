Kolby Allard to begin the season on the Injured List

The Atlanta Braves starting pitching depth has taken another hit as multiple reports surfaced this afternoon that left-handed pitcher Kolby Allard will begin the season on the injured list.

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman was first to report the news, with The Athletic’s David O’Brien following up that the injury was an oblique strain.

Kolby Allard (oblique) will start the season on the IL — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) March 9, 2023

#Braves lefty Kolby Allard has grade 2 right oblique strain and will begin season on IL. Former ATL 1st-rounder returned to Braves from Rangers in Nov. trade for Jake Odorizzi, after 4 seasons w/Texas. He's expected to be at Triple A when healthy & provide rotation depth for ATL. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) March 9, 2023

Allard, who was acquired by Atlanta in a November 2022 deal with Texas for fellow pitcher Jake Odorizzi, returned to the organization that drafted him 14th overall in the 2015 draft. The California-native spent one season with Atlanta before being dealt to Texas for reliever Chris Martin before the trade deadline in 2019.

Allard has struggled at the major league level in parts of five seasons. He’s seen action in 65 games, making 35 starts posting an overall ERA north of 6.00 with a 75 ERA+ and a 1.423WHIP.

Despite those struggles, the Braves brought him back into the organization and he was looking to battle for the final rotation spot or as a long man out of the bullpen.

Despite somewhat long odds to make Atlanta’s Opening Day roster, he had pitched effectively this spring, starting two games and pitching five innings allowing only one run on three hits while striking out four and walking only one batter.

Allard joins Michael Soroka as starting pitching options whose injuries prevent them from factoring into the team’s Opening Day roster. Kyle Wright has also been battling injuries but may be on track to join the team’s rotation within the regular season’s first two weeks.