Braves recall Bryce Elder, place Max Fried on IL

The Atlanta Braves have recalled right-handed starting pitcher Bryce Elder from Gwinnett, and in a corresponding move, placed left-handed starter Max Fried on the 15-day Injured List with a strained left hamstring.

The #Braves today recalled RHP Bryce Elder to Atlanta and placed LHP Max Fried on the 15-day injured list, backdated to April 1, with a strained left hamstring. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 4, 2023

Fried was expected to go on the IL after injuring his hamstring during his Opening Day start. Thus, his 15-day IL placement is backdated to April 1.

Elder will most likely make his season debut on Wednesday against the Cardinals. The 23-year-old Texan made 10 appearances for Atlanta last season, including nine starts, posting a 2-4 record across 54 innings, pitching to a 3.17 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP.

Elder, who lost-out in a Spring Training battle for one of Atlanta’s starting rotation spots to today’s starting pitcher Dylan Dodd and the recently demoted Jared Shuster, could see himself making several starts in the rotation before Fried is eligible to be activated from the IL. However, with Kyle Wright likely to returned from his on IL stint in the next week, it is possible Elder may head back to Gwinnett.

As for Fried, the 2022 runner-up for the NL Cy Young, he will look to return to the Braves rotation mid-April, assuming no setbacks with his hamstring. He pitched 3.1 innings - allowing only one earned run while striking out two batters - in his season debut before leaving the game due to injury.