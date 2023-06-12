Ronald Acuña, Jr. Leads MLB All-Star Voting; Orlando Arcia, Sean Murphy Lead NL at Their Positions

The initial fan voting for the 2023 MLB All-Star game was released today with outfielder Ronald Acuña, Jr. of the Atlanta Braves leading all vote-getters. The Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Otani, at designated hitter, is second overall and leads the American League.

In the first phase of the voting, received 1,086,537 votes. Acuña, Jr., who led the National League in votes each of the past two seasons, would become the first Braves player to lead the National League in votes for three consecutive seasons since Dale Murphy in 1985, should he maintain his lead.

Based on the initial voting results, Acuña, Jr. would be joined in the starting National League line-up by shortstop Orlando Arcia and catcher Sean Murphy.

Acuña, Jr., who has already produced 3.2 fWAR this season while slashing .331/.402./563 with 13 home runs and 28 stolen bases, leads the second-leading National League vote-getting, the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts, by more than 400,000 votes.

Arcia, who became the team’s starting shortstop after the departure of Dansby Swanson would be making his All-Star debut should the voting hold.

Murphy, who was acquired by Atlanta as part of a three-team trade this past offseason, would also be making his first All-Star appearance should he retain his lead in the coting.

Both Arcia and Murphy hold more than a 100,000 vote lead over the second place player at their positions.

Should Acuña, Jr. be voted in by the fans this season, it would mark the fourth year in which he has held that honor. He would join three other Braves who earn the same distinction: Dale Murphy and Hall of Famers Hank Aaron and Chipper Jones. Murphy and Aaron hold the record for fan elections for a Braves player with five.

The first phase of the voting period ends June 22, 2023, at Noon Eastern. The leading vote-getters at each position will be unveiled on MLB Network at 6PM Eastern on that same day.

Fans can vote, up until the cut-off period, at MLB.com/vote.