Ronald Acuña, Jr. to bypass Home Run Derby

The Braves MVP candidate won’t be part of the derby this year but does leaves open the possibility of participating in the future.

Minnesota Twins v Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña, Jr. will pass on participating in the 2023 Home Run Derby.
Earlier this afternoon, The Athletic’s David O’Brien reported that Atlanta Braves All-Star Ronald Acuña, Jr. will not participate in this year’s Home Run Derby.

Acuña, Jr., who was the leading vote-getter for this year’s All-Star Game for all of MLB, will be one of three Atlanta Braves players who will be starting for the National League in this year’s All-Star Game in Seattle. He will be joined in the NL starting line-up by fellow starters, shortstop Orlando Arcia and catcher Sean Murphy.

Acuña, Jr. is a leading MVP candidate in the National League through the team’s first 80 games as he leads the NL in runs scored, stolen bases, OPS, OPS+, total bases and plate appearances. In addition, he had slugged 19 home runs, putting him on pace for a 40-home run, 70 stolen base season.

Acuña, Jr.’s statement on the Home Run Derby left open the possibility of him participating in future seasons.

Pitchers and reserves for the All-Star Game will be announced now Sunday, July 2.

