Ronald Acuña, Jr. to bypass Home Run Derby

Earlier this afternoon, The Athletic’s David O’Brien reported that Atlanta Braves All-Star Ronald Acuña, Jr. will not participate in this year’s Home Run Derby.

#Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. said he will skip the Home Run Derby at this year’s All-Star Game. Wants other players to have a chance to do it. Said he might do it again in future years. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) June 30, 2023

Acuña, Jr., who was the leading vote-getter for this year’s All-Star Game for all of MLB, will be one of three Atlanta Braves players who will be starting for the National League in this year’s All-Star Game in Seattle. He will be joined in the NL starting line-up by fellow starters, shortstop Orlando Arcia and catcher Sean Murphy.

Acuña, Jr. is a leading MVP candidate in the National League through the team’s first 80 games as he leads the NL in runs scored, stolen bases, OPS, OPS+, total bases and plate appearances. In addition, he had slugged 19 home runs, putting him on pace for a 40-home run, 70 stolen base season.

Acuña, Jr.’s statement on the Home Run Derby left open the possibility of him participating in future seasons.

Pitchers and reserves for the All-Star Game will be announced now Sunday, July 2.