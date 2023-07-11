 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Atlanta reportedly in the running for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game

Atlanta is vying to host the game after losing the opportunity to do so in 2021.

By DJourn
/ new
Miami Marlins v Atlanta Braves
Atlanta may get another opportunity to host the MLB All-Star game in 2025.
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

This afternoon news broke that Atlanta is an option to host the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. Atlanta, which last hosted the game in 2000, was slated to be home to the 2021 festivities, but MLB revoked the game from Atlanta, moving the game to Denver.

Both Gabe Burns of the AJC and Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the news on Twitter, with Nightengale adding that Baltimore, Toronto and Chicago’s Wrigley Field were on the list of options with Atlanta.

MLB’s decision to change the site of the 2021 All-Star Game was steeped in controversy as the move was purported to be based a change to the state of Georgia’s voting laws and announced just three months before the exhibition was set to be played.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is set to be played in Seatle later this evening with eight Atlanta Braves players selected to the game.

More From Battery Power

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Battery Power Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Atlanta Braves news from Battery Power