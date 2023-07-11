Atlanta reportedly in the running for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game

This afternoon news broke that Atlanta is an option to host the 2025 MLB All-Star Game. Atlanta, which last hosted the game in 2000, was slated to be home to the 2021 festivities, but MLB revoked the game from Atlanta, moving the game to Denver.

Both Gabe Burns of the AJC and Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported the news on Twitter, with Nightengale adding that Baltimore, Toronto and Chicago’s Wrigley Field were on the list of options with Atlanta.

Atlanta is “in the mix” to host the 2025 All-Star Game, Rob Manfred said. — Gabe Burns (@GabeBurnsAJC) July 11, 2023

MLB’s decision to change the site of the 2021 All-Star Game was steeped in controversy as the move was purported to be based a change to the state of Georgia’s voting laws and announced just three months before the exhibition was set to be played.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is set to be played in Seatle later this evening with eight Atlanta Braves players selected to the game.