Braves select Allan Winans, option Seth Elledge; Eli White released

The Atlanta Braves selected Allan Winans in an expected move earlier this morning. Winans will make his Major League debut as today’s starting pitcher for the Braves in their game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

In order to add Winans to the active roster, the team optioned pitcher Seth Elledge to Triple-A Gwinnett. To free up a spot on the 40-man roster, Atlanta also announced that the team had released outfielder Eli White.

Elledge did not appear in a game while with Atlanta. He was called up this past Wednesday when the team placed outfielder Sam Hilliard on the injured list.

White appeared in six games earlier this season for Atlanta but only had one hit in 14 at bats. White had been on the injured list for the Stripers with a shoulder injury and was reportedly out for the season.

Winans, who had been rumored to be the selection for today’s starting pitcher for the past several days, will be making his Major League debut after starting 13 games for Gwinnett this season. The 27-year-old right-hander had a 7-3 record in 18 games with a 2.81 ERA in 102.2 innings. He had pitched to a 1.003 WHIP and was averaging just under eight strikeouts per nine innings for the Stripers.

Originally a 17th round draft choice by the New York Mets, Winans joined the Braves organization last season pitching in three different levels before pitching in the Arizona Fall League last Fall.