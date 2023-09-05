 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Braves claim Andrew Velazquez off waivers; transfer Yonny Chirinos to the 60-day IL

Atlanta claims an infielder from the Angels while bringing the season to a conclusion for a late-July waiver claim.

Los Angeles Angels v Philadelphia Phillies
The Braves announced that they claimed and optioned infielder Andrew Velazquez early this afternoon.
The Atlanta Braves have announced that have claimed infielder Andrew Velazquez off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. In a corresponding move, the team transferred pitcher Yonny Chirinos to the 60-day injured list.

Velazquez debuted as a 23-year-old with Tampa in 2018 and has seen action in each season since his initial promotion. This season, he appeared in 54 games - but only received 94 plate appearances - with the Angels. Although he has experience as multiple infield positions and all three outfield spots, he’s only exceeded 100 plate appearances once in his career - last season when he played in 125 games as the Angels primary shortstop. He is a well below average hitter, sporting a career OPS+ of 49 and triple-slash for his career of .189/.244/.293. This season he hit .173/.264/.284.

As for Chirinos, his time with Atlanta will conclude - at least for this season - with an undesirable 9.27 ERA posted across five starts and a total of 22.1 innings pitched. Claimed on waivers earlier this season from Tampa, the 29-year-old did strikeout 8.9 batters per nine innings with the Braves prior to being placed on the injured list.

