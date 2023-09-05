Braves prospect Hurston Waldrep lands in top 100 prospect list

Atlanta Braves pitching prospect, and 2023 first round draft pick, Hurston Waldrep has entered Baseball America’s top 100 prospect list. The right-hander out of the University of Florida debuted at Double-A Mississippi in his last outing.

With recent graduations, Braves RHP Hurston Waldrep and Yankees RHP Drew Thorpe are now Top 100 prospects.



Full Top 100: https://t.co/qGejN3TrMh — Ben Badler (@BenBadler) September 5, 2023

Waldrep has made five starts in the Braves minor league system - making a single start at Single-A Augusta before being promoted to Rome where he made three starts. He pitched three innings in his first start at Double-A, striking out four and walking three in three innings of work.

After drafting the 6’2” Georgia-native, Braves assistant director of amateur scouting Ronit Shah told the media that Atlanta thinks highly of the pitcher who they followed since his time as a high schooler in Thomaston, Ga.

“He’s been 95 to 99 with two plus breaking balls and one of the best secondary pitches in the draft perhaps with his splitter,” said Shah during his time with the media. “We think it’s an out pitch and has a chance to miss a lot of bats at the big league level.”

You can read more of Shah’s thoughts on one of Atlanta’s fastest-rising prospect in this Battery Power article from July 2023.