Braves option Nacho Alvarez, Jr., two others to minor league camp

Atlanta now has 36 players in their major league camp.

Atlanta Braves Photo Day
Nacho Alvarez, Jr. was among three Braves optioned to the minor league camp.
The Atlanta Braves continued to reduce the number of players in their major league camp today when they announced that they have reassigned three players, including one of their top position player prospects, to the minor league camp.

Infielder Nacho Alvarez, Jr., the team’s fifth round pick in the 2022 draft, headlines the group of players heading to the minor league camp. Fellow infielder Luke Waddell and outfielder Luis Liberato were also reassigned.

Alvarez, Jr. had appeared in 13 games this spring, slashing .263/.391/.316 in 23 plate appearances. He will likely begin the season at Double-A Mississippi.

Waddell, the team’s fifth round draft choice in 2021, was having a solid spring with a .316/.435/.316 slash line and will likely being the season at Triple-A Gwinnett.

Liberato, who the Braves signed last November to a minor league deal after several seasons in the San Diego Padres’ organization, when look to provide depth at the upper level of the Braves minor league system, likely at Gwinnett.

