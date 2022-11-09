Vaughn Grissom, Cody Milligan named South Atlantic League All-Stars

Vaughn Grissom and Cody Milligan were each named to the South Atlantic League All-Star Team for 2022 Wednesday, a postseason award for the best players in the league throughout the year.

Grissom’s improbable rise from High-A All Star to using up his rookie eligibility in the big leaguers started in Rome this year, where he went to hit .321/.404/.487 with 11 HR, 55 RBI, and 20 SB in 344 plate appearances. The fact he was able to do enough to make the postseason All-Star team despite just 74 games played at the level speaks to just how impactful Grissom was in the Rome lineup before his promotion.

Cody Milligan was a ninth round pick from a Kansas JUCO back in 2019 who actually spent even less time in Rome than Grissom this season. Milligan, while playing second base and all three outfield spots defensively, managed to hit .329/.458/.452 with a homer, 15 RBI, and 7 SB in 262 plate appearances. He lasted just 55 games before a promotion to Double-A