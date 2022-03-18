Michael Harris ranked 65th on MLB Pipeline’s top 100 prospects list

MLB Pipeline released their top 100 prospects list and outfielder Michael Harris is the only representative for the Atlanta Braves.

And then there was one. Back in 2018 and 2019, the Braves had eight top 100 prospects. Some were in Atlanta helping the team win the 2021 World Series. After the Matt Olson trade that sent Shea Langeliers, Cristian Pache and two other prospects to Oakland, exciting outfielder Michael Harris is the only Top 100 guy left standing. But there is a big up-arrow next to his name.

The 21 year old outfielder was drafted in 2019 by Atlanta in the 3rd round out of high school. Some teams liked Harris more as a pitcher, but the Braves liked what they saw from his left-handed bat and knew that he wanted to play in the field. Harris impresses with his intelligence and feel for the game as well as his great athletic talents. Alex Anthopoulos even went so far as to name drop Harris as an option in center field as soon as 2023, despite him having not played above high A ball yet in his career. Harris is currently in spring training with the major league club.

Shea Langeliers made the list at 59, as the only prospect that the Braves traded to the A’s to make the list, with Pache falling off the list. Langeliers is three spots below another A’s catcher prospect, Tyler Soderstrom.