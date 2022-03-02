Minor League camps opening, Triple A Opening Day is April 5

While we all await a resolution to the labor conflict between Major League Baseball and the MLBPA, it is worth remembering that minor league baseball’s season will go on. Atlanta Braves’ prospects are reporting to camp this week where they will spend the rest of the month in advance of Minor League Opening Day.

Players who are on any team’s 40-man roster won’t be allowed to participate in minor league camp or in games whether they have made their major league debut or not. That rules out guys like Cristian Pache, Drew Waters, Kyle Muller and Spencer Strider among others for the Braves.

However, there will still be some interesting names in camp such as catcher Shea Langeliers and outfielder Michael Harris. In fact, 24 of Battery Power’s preseason Top 30 list will be in camp.

The minor league season will begin on April 5 for Triple A teams and April 8 for everyone else. Gwinnett’s regular season will end on September 28. Mississippi’s regular season will wrap up on September 18 while Rome and Augusta finish up on September 11. Below you will find links to each team’s schedule as well as game times.

Gwinnett Stripers - 2022 Schedule

The Stripers will open the season on the road in Memphis on April 5. Their home opener will take place on Tuesday, April 12 against Nashville.

Mississippi Braves - 2022 Schedule

Mississippi will begin its season on Friday, April 8 at home against Montgomery.

Rome Braves - 2022 Schedule

Rome will open the season on the road on Friday, April 8 in Greensboro. Their home opener will take place on Tuesday, April 12 against Hudson Valley.

Augusta Greenjackets - 2022 Schedule

The Greenjackets will begin the season with a nine-game road trip that starts in Columbia on Friday, April 8. Their home opener will take place on Tuesday, April 19 against Fayetteville