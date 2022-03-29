MLB Pipeline ranks Braves farm system 27th in league

The Braves’ farm system during the rebuild was pretty loaded with talent and fans dreamt of a bright future while having to suffer through lineups and rotations filled with middling journeymen. Over time, that loaded farm system graduated the likes of Dansby Swanson, Ozzie Albies, Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, Ian Anderson, Max Fried, Mike Soroka, William Contreras, and many others. If those names sound familiar, its because they form one of the best young cores in baseball that just won a World Series.

Rejoice!

However, that hasn’t come without some cost. The team being better and, as a result, drafting lower combined with the existing international free agency restrictions on the Braves that were only recently lifted AND trading four of their top prospects to acquire Matt Olson has the Braves’ farm system, well, less good than it used to be.

The crew over at MLB Pipeline currently has the Braves with the 27th ranked farm system in the league and that is probably about right. A lot of their top end young talent has already graduated or been shipped out, so there is going to be a dip in quality in the minor leagues.

That said, that does not mean that the Braves’ farm system isn’t worth keeping an eye on. Top guys like Michael Harris and Spencer Strider could make huge leaps this year and several of the top 15 guys could contribute in the major sooner rather than later. It would not be shocking to see that after the 2022 draft where the Braves have an extra pick combined with some more scouting of their recent IFA guys that the farm system could be trending up again.