First Impressions of Atlanta Braves Prospect AJ Smith-Shawver

It is rare for a seventh round pick to carry as much hype into their first full season as what surrounds AJ Smith-Shawver, but then again it is rare for a seventh round pick to get $1 million right out of high school. When the Braves selected Smith-Shawver out of Colleyville Heritage High School in Colleyville, Texas there was immediate whispers amongst those within the organization about how much hope they had for the young flamethrower. His short taste of the Florida Complex League saw him strike out 16 batters in 8 1⁄ 3 innings but he struggled with 10 walks and had an 8.64 ERA giving rise to questions about whether he would be ready to take the leap to full season ball as a 19-year old. Smith-Shawver impressed in spring training, threw a scoreless inning of relief in big league camp and he was given a shot at the opening day roster with the Augusta GreenJackets.

Smith-Shawver’s final line from his debut isn’t fantastic, but he appeared much better than his numbers would indicate. His final line was 3 2⁄ 3 innings, three hits, three runs, two unearned runs, two walks, and five strikeouts. All of the damage against him came in his final 2⁄ 3 innings of work and it was clear he was starting to run on fumes early in this season. He started as easily as one could hope, retiring the first five batters he faced before allowing a walk, and then striking out the next batter to get through two scoreless. He walked another in the third inning, but forced a strike out and weak contact to work around that and throw a third scoreless inning. Finally in the fourth he allowed some hits and the wildness set in with runners on base as wild pitches scored a run and a double scored a second. He managed to force a fly out and a strikeout to get to two outs, but his day was done at that point and the reliever allowed an inherited runner to score unearned due to a defensive mishap at first base.

Coming into this outing we had a fairly good idea what Smith-Shawver’s arsenal looked like, but not exactly what stage of his development his pitches would be at. He has a large, athletic frame and simple mechanics, but he’s raw as a pitcher and speed bumps in his development are to be expected. Still, he came out ahead of where the curve would be for a guy with his profile and impressed most with the command of his fastball. Smith-Shawver features a mid-to-upper 90’s fastball with huge vertical carry that the Braves love from their pitchers, and he has some projection left in his frame. He utilized that fastball up in the zone frequently, and therein lies the first impressive point of the day. Early in the day he spotted a few fastballs up in the zone, showing a command of the pitch beyond what one would expect given his experience level on the mound. Still well below average, but not in the vein of a player who doesn’t know where the ball is going. Towards the end of his outing his velocity dipped a few miles per hour and his fastball started to miss over the plate, but his early results were promising and have already shown his significant improvement as a professional.

AJ Smith-Shawver with the high heat for strikeout #2 on the evening. Solid debut so far.

The breaking stuff for Smith-Shawver gives me mixed impressions. He primarily throws a slider as his strikeout pitch, though the inconsistency of the movement and location caused him some trouble during this outing. When he was able to bury it in the lower glove side quadrant in the zone and out of the zone, he used it to great affect, but quite a few ended up higher in the zone and spun over the plate. The spin plane on the pitch is a bit too distinct from his fastball to be ideal making it often easy to pick up, though the harder he throws it the more deceptive it is in relation to the fastball. It’s an effective pitch when he can bury it inside on left handed batters, but right handed hitters often spit on the pitch as they seemed to be able to recognize it out of the hand. He also features a downward breaking curveball that works better against right handed batters given its complement to the fastball, but his command of the pitch was even more inconsistent and that limits how well it plays in games right now. Both breaking pitches have high spin and raw metrics that could make them above average if he figures out how to locate them and utilize them effectively. Smith-Shawver threw a limited number of changeups in this outing, but in another surprise it already has the makings of an effective pitch. He clearly has the feel and arm action to throw an effective changeup and the focus now will be on refining command and avoiding the middle of the plate where the ball sometimes tended to drift. He produced a couple of awkward swings from left handed batters in this game, but it sometimes got too firm and was easier for batters to foul off. The pitch at its best flashed above average potential as well, and given how fledgling his development of the pitch is, that’s a positive sign.

AJ Smith-Shawver buried this slider for a K. 1-2-3 first inning

All in all, there is a high variability of outcomes for Smith-Shawver, mostly depending on the development of his command, but his raw pitches all show promise and he has the athleticism and arm talent to quickly ascend prospect rankings. He may take a bit of time to fully grasp the nuances of pitching, but for now he has solidified himself as the most intriguing pitching prospect in the lower levels of the minor leagues and a player that could potentially sneak onto the top 10 of the Braves system by the middle of this season.