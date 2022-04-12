Braves MiLB preview: A look ahead at the first full week of the season

The Atlanta Braves 2022 minor-league season got off to a great start. Rome and Augusta won their opening series, while Gwinnett split. Mississippi lost its opener, but closed the weekend with a win.

Here’s what to watch for this week.

Gwinnett Stripers

Last week: The Stripers split the series with the Memphis Redbirds 3-3.

Last week’s rotation: Kyle Muller, Touki Toussaint, Jackson Stephens, Allan Winans and Jasseel De La Cruz

The week ahead: Nashville Sounds, April 12-17

This week, Gwinnett opens its home portion of the schedule against Nashville on Tuesday night. The Milwaukee Brewers’ affiliate opened its season with a series win against the Durham Bulls.

The Stripers’ roster is loaded with veteran depth, but it was nice to see a hot start by both Braden Shewmake and Travis Demeritte. Demeritte had eight hits in his first 23 at-bats of the season, including his first home run of the year. Shewmake came out flashing the bat and the glove before disappearing from the lineup later in the week. That said the swing was much improved and translated to some very nice contact in his first two games. And the glove was solid as well. Greyson Jenista’s power surge from last year has carried over as he slugged two home runs in opening week.

Braden Shewmake showing off the defense now pic.twitter.com/D1sLnZ2wHl — Gaurav (@gvedak) April 6, 2022

Kyle Muller, Touki Toussaint and Jasseel De La Cruz all had the kind of starts you’d want to see. None were perfect, but with this wild offseason, all three looked like they were heading down the right track. Muller pitched twice, and for the most part looked solid in each start. Combined, he tossed 9.2 innings, allowed three earned runs and struck out 13 while walking two. His command wasn’t superb, but he was effective. Toussaint struck out eight over 4.2 innings, although he did allow four walks, while De La Cruz struck out three and walked none in his four innings of work. Also of note, Nolan Kingham appeared twice in relief and looked strong, allowing no runs over 3.1 innings pitched.

Mississippi Braves

Last week: The M-Braves lost their opening series to the Montgomery Biscuits 2-1.

Last week’s rotation: William Woods, Darius Vines and Jared Shuster

This week: Biloxi Shuckers, April 12-17

The defending Double-A South champs opened at home against Montgomery in a 2021 championship series rematch. This time around it was the Biscuits who won the day. This week, they hit the road to face Biloxi in their first six-game series of the season. The Brewers’ Double-A squad won its opening series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

It was nice to see last year’s breakout pitching star Darius Vines get off on the right foot. He threw five one-run innings, striking out six and walking two. Last year’s breakout reliever, Indigo Diaz, had a rough go, however. Diaz got hit for three runs in just 0.1 innings in his 2022 debut. Jared Shuster got the M-Braves in the win column with a five-inning, one-run debut, striking out five and walking one.

The lineup has plenty to offer, especially in the top 3. Michael Harris II, Luke Waddell and Jesse Franklin V will all be ones to watch closely this season. Harris, the Braves’ top prospect, recorded a hit in each game, with a three-hit performance in Sunday’s victory. Although he didn’t draw the opening day start, Trey Harris had a nice season debut, launching a home run on Saturday and followed that with a 2-for-5 day in Sunday’s win.

Rome Braves

Last week: Rome won its opening series against the Greensboro Grasshoppers 2-1.

Last week’s rotation: Dylan Dodd, Andrew Hoffmann and Tanner Gordon

This week: Hudson Valley Renegades, April 12-17

The Rome Braves have a fun lineup this season and showed that in its opening series win, scoring 23 runs in three games. This week, Rome opens its home slate with a series against the New York Yankees affiliate. The Renegades won their opening series against the Greenville Drive.

Opening day saw the R-Braves rack up 15 hits and score 16 runs, with Vaughn Grissom contributing two hits and two RBI. The next night was more of the same from the exciting infield prospect, as Grissom added two more hits and two more RBI. Not to ruin the pattern, Grissom closed out the series with one more hit and is off to a torrid start. As is Bryson Horne. Horne didn’t draw the start on opening day but responded with three hits and three RBI to close out the weekend.

Dylan Dodd and Andrew Hoffmann are going to be an exciting 1-2 punch atop the rotation. Dodd struck out seven in 4.1 innings on opening day, while Hoffman struck out five and walked just one in his 4-inning debut.

Augusta GreenJackets

Last week: Augusta won its opening series against the Columbia Fireflies 2-1.

Last week’s rotation: Royber Salinas, AJ Smith-Shawver and Adam Shoemaker

This week: Myrtle Beach Pelicans, April 12-17

The Augusta bats came alive on Saturday to tie up the series. As Tiger Woods donned the red Nike shirt on Sunday at The Masters, the team named after the coveted golf prize picked up the series win. This week, they stay on the road and travel to the Chicago Cubs Low-A affiliate. The Pelicans lost their opening series.

Royber Salinas stole the show on opening day, even though the Augusta bullpen spoiled a would-be victory. The fastball heavy righty struck out his first five batters he faced, and the first six outs of the game came via the strikeout. He finished with 11 strikeouts in 4.1 innings.

At the plate, Cal Conley got off to a hot start with five hits and two home runs on opening weekend. Mahki Backstrom came out ripping the ball, with hard contact all weekend. His progression will be fun to monitor.