First Impressions of Atlanta Braves Prospect Royber Salinas

Atlanta’s signing of Royber Salinas in 2018 out of Venezuela didn’t make headlines, but since coming to the Braves system he has been a consistent strikeout machine. After a decent 2019 season in the Dominican Summer League he came stateside for the 2021 season and took the Florida Complex League by storm. Salinas struck out 49 batters in 25 1⁄ 3 innings though he struggled with high walk and home run rates. He made three starts for Augusta in 2021 and had a 0.64 ERA with 18 strikeouts and 8 walks in 14 innings.

All of this early performance set the stage for a 2022 opening day start, and he quickly put himself on the map with a fantastic performance. Salinas started a season as well as one can— by striking out the side in the first inning of the game. He then struck out the first two of the second inning before a swinging bunt allowed a man to reach, but that was of no consequence as he struck out a sixth batter to end the inning. In total Salinas struck out 11 batters over 4 1⁄ 3 innings and only allowed one run as he started to wear down in the final inning of the game.

The primary pitch Salinas used to strike out batters was his fastball, which sits 93-97 mph. Salinas utilized the upper parts of the zone with the pitch and used the high spin and carry to get the ball past the Columbia hitters. All in with the spin and velocity he showed a plus fastball, though the command of the pitch started to drift as the game went on and he was more control over command even throughout the game. Salinas has a lot of bad weight on his frame and his overall lack of athleticism was apparent, so there’s little in the way of projecting extra velocity and it's hard to bet on the command having much room to improve either. He may always be somewhat limited by his athleticism.

Salinas also features a slider and a curveball as his offspeed pitches, with no reports of a changeup or examples in his time with Augusta. His curveball is a slow, looping pitch that provides change of pace, but doesn’t likely exist to be a primary offering. He can get it over the plate for strikes but it’s a fringe average pitch that is a clear third behind his fastball and slider. Salinas’s vertical slider is a nasty offering with potential above average grades, and he matches the pitch well with the plane of the fastball to get some ugly swings and misses. Command is inconsistent, but he has enough velocity and movement on the pitch to often survive misses in the zone. His fastball and slider combination are going to be tough for Low-A hitters to handle, and the mix of that slow curveball adds another velocity band for him to work in and can keep hitters from jumping on fastball.

Projecting Salinas is tough, because while the raw stuff is tantalizing there are a number of red flags beyond that. He has the command and athleticism issues mentioned before, and he combines that with a violent arm action that puts a lot of stress on the shoulder and elbow. That arm action is also going to be a limiting factor in improving his command. The lack of a changeup as a third pitch could cause him issues against left handed batters though his fastball is good enough that he will be able to overcome that at least once through the order. With the lack of third pitch, the command questions, and the delivery I project Salinas as a middle relief arm, though the stuff may be good enough for him to slide into a late inning relief role at the major league level. Like all pitchers, especially ones at Low-A, there are a lot of risks in his profile. Salinas is only 20 years old and will likely be given a few more years to develop as a starter, though I would not be surprised to see them make that shift sooner than they have with other prospects. He has the stuff to get through the lower levels quickly as a reliever and has interesting potential to contribute to Atlanta in a few years.