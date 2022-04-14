Braves MiLB Recap: Michael Harris’ big game, Augusta wins a nail-biter

We are now firmly in the second week of the minor league season and on Wednesday night, Braves affiliates went a combined 2-2. Michael Harris II had his best game of the season thus far and Augusta had another well-pitched game to win a close game. Lets get into the games.

Gwinnett Stripers 5, Nashville Sounds 7

Box Score

William Contreras, C: 1-4, 2B, 3 RBI

Greyson Jenista, LF: 2-4

Travis Demeritte, RF: 1-3, BB, RBI

Allan Winans, SP: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

The final score definitely doesn’t tell the whole story here as Gwinnett was dominating this game until Brandon Brennan imploded in the eighth inning and allowed seven runs as the Stripers fell by the score of 7-5. The biggest swing of the game from Gwinnett came from a familiar face as William Contreras had a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the third inning that extended the Stripers’ lead to 4-0. Travis Demeritte continued his hot start to the season as he reached base a couple of times and drove in a run. Greyson Jenista, who we had real questions about his hit tool coming into the season, has hit safely in five straight games including three multi-hit games and has his extremely small sample size OPS up to 1.361 (it won’t stay there obviously, but that is still fun to type out). Drew Waters still has yet to appear in a game as he appears to still be nursing that hamstring injury from spring training and Braden Shewmake still has yet to appear in a game since 4/8.

William Contreras, back with Gwinnett, with the two-run double to give @GoStripers the 3-0 lead pic.twitter.com/DlO0XcQZgd — Gaurav (@gvedak) April 14, 2022

On the pitching side, Allan Winans put together a nice start as he pitched into the fifth inning without giving up a run and striking out four batters. Nolan Kingham seems to be settling into his role as a reliever nicely after a strong finish there in 2021 as he threw 2.1 scoreless innings of relief including three strikeouts. Unfortunately, bad news arrived quickly for Brandon Brennan in the eighth inning as he gave up seven earned runs on seven hits and a walk while only recording two outs. Facing that many hitters and only throwing 22 pitches is downright impressive.

Mississippi Braves 2, Biloxi Shuckers 3

Box Score

Michael Harris, CF: 3-4, 2B, 3B, R, SB

Luke Waddell, SS: 1-4, RBI

Freddy Tarnok, SP: 4.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

Michael Harris II had himself quite the game, but the rest of the Mississippi offense was pretty quiet and another bullpen implosion ended in a walk-off loss to Biloxi by the score of 3-2. Through five games, Harris has hit safely in all of those games, has a pair of stolen bases, and he has three extra-base hits over his last two games. He has yet to collect his first Double-A home run, but he has gotten awfully close a few times over the last couple of days. Unfortunately, the rest of the Mississippi offense combined for four singles and a walk which was less than ideal given the game’s conclusion. It was a particularly tough game for Jesse Franklin and Drew Lugbauer as they combined to go 0-for-7 with five strikeouts.

Here is Michael Harris II starting the game off with your standard standing leadoff triple pic.twitter.com/01KzJlnCp7 — Gaurav (@gvedak) April 13, 2022

Freddy Tarnok got his first start of the young season and was dominant in pitching into the fifth inning (it seems like the Braves have a pretty firm early season pitch limit of 75 for starters otherwise he would have stayed in for longer). He did have three walks, but only gave up one hit while striking out four. All reports are that his stuff looked good, although we weren’t able to see that for ourselves given that Biloxi has one of the worst camera angles in MiLB as it appears to be mounted on a space shuttle. Troy Bacon gave up a run in two innings of work and Tyler Ferguson also gave up a run in the eighth setting the stage for pain. It seems as though that Indigo Diaz, who we had pegged as one of the Braves’ better relief prospects, has simply lost the ability to throw strikes. He has made two appearances this season and in the first one, he walked three batters and gave up three earned runs while recording just a single out. In this appearance, he walked four batters in the bottom of the ninth to force in the game-winning run. Oof. Indigo has not looked the same since late last season and clearly has some issues on the mound he needs to work through and fast.

Rome Braves 8, Hudson Valley Renegades 1

Box Score

Vaughn Grissom, SS: 3-5, 2B, RBI, R

Landon Stephens, LF: 2-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R

Cody Milligan, 2B: 2-4, BB, 2 R

Roddery Munoz, SP: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 5 K

Lisandro Santos, RP: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Roddery Munoz had an excellent first start of the season and the Rome offense poured things on late as they won by the score of 8-1. This may have been the best we have seen Roddery command his fastball during his young career as he was sitting 95-97 mph with it and getting go run to both sides of the plate. He also threw some good sliders although that pitch was a bit more inconsistent which contributed to his pitch count running a bit higher than he would have liked. Jake McSteen, Lisandro Santos, and Austin Smith combined for 5.1 innings of scoreless relief with nine strikeouts including five from Santos. Lisandro has made two appearances for Rome thus far this season and has thrown four innings while striking out 11 batters and walking just two which we hear is pretty good.

Roddery Munoz picks up his 5th strikeout in 3.1 innings pitched - this one especially impressive against Trey Sweeney pic.twitter.com/FO6trNhdwR — Gaurav (@gvedak) April 13, 2022

On the offensive side of the ball, it was a team effort as four hitters (Vaughn Grissom, Cody Milligan, Landon Stephens, and Bryson Horne) all had multi-hit games. Grissom very nearly had his first home run of the season as well to dead center, but got under it just a hair and it was caught at the wall. Landon Stephens three-run homer in the seventh inning broke the game open and he already has two bombs on the year. A couple players to keep an eye on are Cody Milligan and Tyler Tolve. Milligan got off to a hot start last season before cooling off considerably the last couple of months and he has a 1.205 OPS so far this season. As for Tolve, he only recorded a walk in this game but he was putting on a show in batting practice in hitting bombs to all parts of the ballpark.

Augusta GreenJackets 1, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 0

Box Score

Geraldo Quintero, 2B: 2-4, 2B, RBI

Kadon Morton, CF: 0-1, 3 BB, R

Tyler Owens, SP: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Well, the GreenJackets have only scored two runs in their last two games including a brutal 2-1 loss that was a scoreless game deep into extra innings, but last night went a bit better as they were able to hang on for a 1-0 win over Myrtle Beach. Tyler Owens, who had a rough 2021 season before going down with an injury, got his first start of the season and was great in throwing five innings of zeroes and striking out five. He is one of those prep arms from the later rounds of the draft that we had been high on, so it was nice to see him put together a good start. Estarlin Rodriguez threw three innings of scoreless relief with three strikeouts before Juan Mateo came in and pitched a clean ninth inning to secure the win.

There wasn’t much to speak of in terms of offense out of Augusta as it was pretty much just Geraldo Quintero being productive out of the leadoff spot. In addition to his two hits, Brandol Mezquita, Mahki Backstrom, and Antonio Barranca each recorded singles which accounts for all of Augusta’s hits on the evening. While he didn’t get a hit in the game, Kadom Morton was showing a keen eye at the plate, though, as he walked three times to keep Augusta threatening on offense at least.