Braves MILB Recap: Royber Salinas is dominant

Thursday was not a good day overall in the Braves system, as the offense failed to show up at any level and for the most part the pitching didn’t have great days. The one exception to that was Royber Salinas, who followed up his season debut with an even more impressive second outing. Lets get into the games.

Nashville Sounds 5, Gwinnett Stripers 4

Box Score

Justin Dean, CF: 2-4, SB

Ryan Casteel, C: 1-4, R, RBI, HR

Travis Demeritte, RF: 1-5, R, 2 RBI, HR

William Contreras, DH: 1-3, BB

Jasseel De La Cruz got the start and lasted just one inning, allowing four runs on four hits before leaving this one. Connor Johnstone was next, and he was fairly solid as he allowed a run over three and a third innings to help eat some of the innings after the very short start. That was all the runs Gwinnett would allow in this one as Seth Elledge (1.2 IP), Dylan Lee (2 IP), and Michael Tonkin (1 IP) went 4 2/3 scoreless innings.

Gwinnett went on to score four runs on nine hits, though three runs came across on homers from Travis Demeritte and Ryan Casteel. Justin Dean went 2-4 with a stolen base, while William Contreras went 1-3 and took a walk in the designated hitter role after catching previously. Braden Shewmake made his return to the lineup after missing nearly a week with injury, going hitless in four at bats.

Biloxi Shuckers 8, Mississippi Braves 1

Box Score

Michael Harris, CF: 1-4

Jalen Miller, DH: 1-3, BB, RBI, 2B

Jake Higginbotham, RP: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K

AJ Puckett got the start and was hit early, giving up a pair of runs in the first then one apiece in the second and third innings before leaving. Coleman Huntley followed and went two innings striking out three, allowing just one hit. William Woods came in next and was touched for three runs on three hits with a pair of strikeouts in his inning of work. Trey Riley also went on to allow a run during his inning of work before Jake Higginbotham finished the game off with a 1-2-3 inning, striking out two.

The Mississippi offense followed the trend in the system tonight, from Atlanta on down, scoring just one run on seven hits, with only CJ Alexander having a multi-hit game. Included in those seven hits were just three doubles as the extra base hits, with Alexander, Jalen Miller, and Drew Lugbauer picking them up. Michael Harris went 1-4 with a pair of strikeouts in this one.

Hudson Valley Renegades 8, Rome Braves 2

Box Score

Landon Stephens, 1B: 1-4, R, 2 RBI, HR

Dylan Dodd, SP: 4 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Justin Yeager, RP: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Dylan Dodd got the start and struggled, giving up three runs apiece in both the second and third innings. Dodd allowed six runs on six hits and a pair of walks while striking out three. Alec Barger followed with two scoreless innings and Davis Schwab had one, before Dylan Spain allowed a pair of runs in his frame. Justin Yeager got the final inning and struck out the side in between allowing one hit.

There wasn’t much offense for Rome, as the Braves put up just five hits and only one of the extra base variety, That extra base hit was Landon Stephens’ third homer of the season, and his pair of runs batted in accounted for all of the scoring. With a hit and a pair of walks Andrew Moritz had the second most notable performance in the Rome lineup. Cody Milligan, Cade Bunnell, and Rusber Estrada all added a single and a walk.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans 3, Augusta GreenJackets 2

Box Score

Caleb Durbin, 3B: 1-3, R, 2 RBI, HR

Adam Zebrowski, C: 1-3, 2B

Royber Salinas, SP: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 13 K

Royber Salinas followed up his dominant 11 K in 4.1 IP season debut with an even more impressive second start to the season. The 21 year old breakout prospect went five innings, allowing just one hit and recording strikeouts for 13 of the 15 outs made. As if that wasn’t enough, he did it while throwing 49 of his 68 pitches for strikes. This game gives him 24 strikeouts to two walks over 9.1 innings to open the year. It’s safe to say he may not be in Augusta much longer as he simply doesn’t belong at this level. Here is video of his previous start to give you a better look.

El prospecto venezolano Royber Salinas que pertenece a los Bravos de Atlanta ayer dio un espectáculo de ponches en Clase A, el de Guarenas pertenece a los @GreenJackets y enfrento a los @ColaFireflies (Royals), poncho a 11 en 4.1 inn, 3 hits, 2 carreras (1limpia).#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/OcS4nspPWG — Anderson Vargas (@ander_beisbol) April 9, 2022

Unfortunately Salinas didn’t get the win as the bullpen couldn’t keep the shutout going and the offense didn’t get much done. Peyton Williams followed Salinas and allowed a pair of runs in the next inning before a scoreless seventh inning. Rob Griswold was next, and he took the loss after giving up the winning run over his inning and a third, before Ben Thompson got the final out.

Offensively Augusta managed two runs on six hits and three walks, with Connor Blair (0-2, two walks), and Brandon Parker (1-3, walk) being the only guys to reach base more than once. Of the six hits, four were singles with a Caleb Durbin homer and Adam Zebrowski being the only extra base hits in the loss.