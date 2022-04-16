Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Andrew Hoffman strikes out 6 in Rome win

It was an interesting night on the farm for Atlanta Braves affiliates, but they were able to take wins in three of the four games including an exciting late win in Gwinnett. Andrew Hoffman put up the top starting pitching performance with six strikeouts over five innings while Augusta’s bats put together nine runs with the help of some true Single-A pitching.

(5-5) Gwinnett Stripers 2, (6-4) Nashville Sounds 1

Box Score

William Contreras, C: 1-3, 2B, BB, RBI, .214/.313/.357

Braden Shewmake, SS: 1-4 .300/.300/.450

Justin Dean, RF: 2-3, 2B, .261/.346/.304

Nick Vincent, SP: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 5.40 ERA

Thomas Burrows, RP: 2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 6.23 ERA

William Contreras came through with a clutch hit to put the Stripers up in the late inning and help send them to a win. Both sides struggled to put runs on the board early, but the Stripers were not without chances that they failed to cash in. Delino DeShields Jr. led off in the first inning with a double, but the next two batters couldn’t get the ball out of the infield and he was stranded when a line drive from Pat Valaika found the glove of the left fielder. The same fate befell them in the fourth, this time with a Travis Demeritte leadoff double that they stranded. Finally in the fifth inning they strung some hits together to get a lead. Greyson Jenista led off the inning by drawing a walk and when Justin Dean ripped a double the Stripers had two runners in scoring position. DeShields came through with a single to finally open the door, but the Stripers only got one run and took a 1-0 lead into the late innings. Nashville came back to get a run and Gwinnett struggled against the Sound bullpen until Pat Valaika finally turned one of his few hard hit balls on the day into a base hit. William Contreras followed with a double that scored Valaika to put Gwinnett on top and the Stripers bullpen was able to close out the game.

Kyle Muller was scratched from his scheduled start today for unannounced reasons, though given he will be available for promotion on Sunday the Braves likely wanted him fresh to join them on their west coast trip. Nick Vincent got the start in a bullpen game, and he did wonderfully with four strikeouts over two scoreless innings. The entire bullpen came through in the game, with the only run coming unearned. Brandyn Sittinger covered two scoreless innings of his own, and Brandon Brennan struck out the side in the fifth inning. After the Stripers got their lead they turned the ball over to Thomas Burrows, who had some trouble with his control and put the Stripers in some danger. He hit a batter and walked the next one in the sixth inning, but got consecutive strikeouts to escape that jam. In the seventh the leadoff hitter was walked, and a passed ball and error brought the run home to tie the game and put a runner in scoring position with no outs. Burrows responded by locking down, forcing a pop out and a strikeout to keep the runner from being able to advance before a ground out ended the inning. Brad Brach got into a heap of trouble in the eighth inning when a single and double put two runners in scoring position with no outs in a tied game. With the infield in the next batter ripped a ball into the shortstop hole, but Braden Shewmake made a fantastic diving stop to save a run and get the first out of the inning. Defense saved the day again on the next play as Justin Dean took a shallow fly ball and was able to easily throw out the runner trying to tag and score for an inning-ending double play. Brach allowed a leadoff double in the ninth inning, but two strikeouts were enough for him and the Stripers to escape with the win.

Next Game: 4/16 vs (6-4) Nashville Sounds @ 6:05 PM ET

(1-6) Mississippi Braves 3, (7-0) Biloxi Shuckers 7

Box Score

Michael Harris II, CF: 1-4, 2B, BB, .379/.419/.586

Jesse Franklin, RF: 1-5, RBI, .222/.323/.222

Trey Harris, LF: 0-4, .250/.286/.400

Darius Vines, SP: 3 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 K, 2.25 ERA

Hayden Deal, RP: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, 0.00 ERA

Indigo Diaz, RP: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 15.43 ERA

Mississippi went down by a lot early in this game and was never able to threaten a comeback eventually losing 7-3 to keep Biloxi’s perfect season alive. Down 6-0 the offense had done little to show life but finally with a bit of help from the defense they were able to claw together a ray of hope in the fourth inning. Drew Lugbauer drew a one out walk in the inning and after CJ Alexander singled the right fielder made an error to put two runners in scoring position. With the opportunity for a big inning in hand the Braves were able to get a run on a Luke Waddell ground out, but failed to do more to push the game closer. The next inning was the opportunity for Mississippi to do real damage as doubles from Jacob Pearson and Michael Harris lead off the inning. Jordan Cowan smashed a single on the first pitch he saw to score Pearson, but the Braves failed to capitalize further and the game remained a 6-2 score. This escape was critical for Biloxi as the bullpen shut down the game from there and Mississippi didn’t have another real threat until the ninth. Harris walked with one out in the inning, and when Cowan was hit by a pitch and Jesse Franklin singled to score Harris there was a taste of excitement with the tying run now on deck. Unfortunately the Shuckers reliever Lucas Erceg was able to reign things in and strike out the final two hitters of the game.

Michael Harris hits one to the center field wall for a double pic.twitter.com/UMg4T5GUEi — Garrett Spain (@BravesMILB) April 16, 2022

Darius Vines had an uncharacteristically bad outing, leading to a career-high six earned runs and four walks allowed. Vines got off to a rocky start in the first inning, but all in all escaped with minor damage after three hits and a walk led to only one run against him. He seemed ready to put that behind him by striking out the side in order in the second inning, but Vines could not command the ball at all this game. Typically a control artist, he allowed three walks in an inning for the first time in his career in the third and allowed a grand slam that became the big hit in the game. A one out error did not help Vines’s cause and led to all five runs in the inning being unearned, but he had multiple chances to get out of the inning especially after he picked off the leadoff walk and he couldn’t get the game under control. Hayden Deal picked up the ball in the fourth and continued his strong start to the season with two strikeouts over two hitless relief innings. Deal now has 11 strikeouts and only two hits and no earned runs allowed through eight relief innings this season and may be on the verge of a breakout campaign with his cutter looking strong. Odalvi Javier allowed the Shuckers to tack on a run in the sixth inning after he hit the leadoff hitter, allowed him to advance on a base hit, then threw a wild pitch with two outs to bring him in. Indigo Diaz took the ball in the seventh inning and mercifully had a strong inning, setting down the side in order with two strikeouts. This was the first outing in awhile Diaz seemed in control, and if he can put a few more like this together it will go a long way for him. Justin Maese finished out the game with two strikeouts over a scoreless inning.

Next Game: 4/16 @ (7-0) Biloxi Shuckers @ 7:35 PM ET

(4-3) Rome Braves 4, (4-3) Greensboro Grasshoppers 3

Box Score

Justyn-Henry Malloy, 3B: 1-4, .179/.303/.250

Landon Stephens, DH: 2-4, HR, RBI, .364/.481/.955

Vaughn Grissom, SS: 1-4, .290/.353/.355

Andrew Hoffman, SP: 5 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, 4.00 ERA

Rolddy Munoz, RP: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, 5.40 ERA

This Hudson Valley team is annoyingly good at baseball, but Rome was able to stave off the lineup missing a couple of its key pieces and come back to win the game. The Braves fell behind by a run early but Landon Stephens stayed steaming hot and crushed a solo home run to lead off the second inning. Hudson Valley then immediately answered back for two more runs and the Braves offense was befuddled by Renegades starter Beck Way. In the fifth inning they finally figured him out a bit as Drew Campbell and Tyler Tolve lead off the inning with consecutive doubles to bring Rome within one. After a Willie Carter walk the next three batters put solid wood on the ball but each found a glove in the outfield and Rome couldn’t come through to tie it. As soon as Way left the game the Braves were on the move and Vaughn Grissom, Justyn-Henry Malloy, and Stephens had consecutive singles to lead off the sixth. With the bases loaded Drew Campbell grounded into a double play, but fortunately that scored the tying run in Grissom. An error on a back pick attempt by the catcher then allowed Malloy to score and give Rome a fortunate lead. Both sides matched zeroes the rest of the way and Rome was able to take the victory behind a strong bullpen outing.

All the man does is hit. Unreal.



Landon Stephens cranks his third homer in as many days. pic.twitter.com/A3vGFhvgL0 — Rome Braves (@TheRomeBraves) April 15, 2022

Andrew Hoffman pitched a bit better than his line would indicate, as a few balls just found holes against him and cost him some runs. Hoffman allowed only two hits in the first inning, both ground balls, but a wild pitch put the first of them into position to score the game’s first run on the second. Hoffman then struck out the side to end the inning, featuring a nasty curveball that was effective all outing. He struck out the leadoff hitter in the second to make it four straight strikeouts before getting two fly ball outs to finish his first clean frame. The third inning was the worst for Hoffman as the Renegades got their only real hard contact in the air against him. A single led off the inning and a hard hit double into left field put runners into scoring position. Hoffman mostly limited the damage with two sacrifice flies scoring runs, and was able to work around a throwing error by Justyn-Henry Malloy. Hoffman allowed a single to lead off the fourth, but got a weak ground ball and strikeout before picking off the runner to end the inning. Hoffman went 1-2-3 in the fifth inning to end his outing on a high note and through two starts he has 11 strikeouts and only one walk in nine innings. Martin Van Buren was the first arm out of the bullpen and he pitched two scoreless innings while striking out four batters as Rome was able to take the lead. Rolddy Munoz had a strong relief outing with two strikeouts in a scoreless inning, and Austin Smith closed out the game with two strikeouts of his own in a scoreless ninth.

Andrew Hoffman has shown off a fantastic curveball tonight. He has five strikeouts through four innings pic.twitter.com/5gDzH7tVWM — Garrett Spain (@BravesMILB) April 15, 2022

Next Game: 4/16 vs (4-3) Hudson Valley Renegades @ 6:00 PM ET

(4-3) Augusta GreenJackets 9, (3-4) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 2

Box Score

Caleb Durbin, 3B: 3-4, 2 BB, 2 SB, RBI, .353/.478/.588

Brandol Mezquita, RF: 2-6, 2 RBI, .308/.387/.346

Mahki Backstrom, 1B: 1-2, 3B, 4 BB, 2 RBI, .263/.417/.632

AJ Smith-Shawver, SP: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K, 4.91 ERA

Kris Anglin, RP: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 0.00 ERA

James Acuna, RP: 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, 0.00 ERA

This was a classic, ugly Single-A game as Augusta drew 11 walks and struck out 18 times in their win over the Pelicans. Myrtle Beach walked four batters and hit another with a pitch in the first inning, allowing Augusta to score twice without recording a hit. In a 2-2 tie in the fourth inning the GreenJackets offense decided to do something for itself, with Caleb Durbin leading off with a walk to spark a rally. Cal Conley followed him with a base hit and Adam Zebrowski brought them both home with his fourth double of the season to make it 4-2. It was then all Augusta in the seventh inning as they had five hits and a walk to score five runs and take a commanding lead. Durbin and Backstrom led the way for the GreenJackets offense with both reaching base five time in six plays appearances.

AJ Smith-Shawver got off to a quick start in this game, but then showed a bit more of the control issues we were expecting as things got away from him at times. He allowed a leadoff single in the game but responded with consecutive strikeouts and then a ground out to strand the runner. This all fell apart a bit in the second as he allowed two walks to open the inning and then a double to score the first run. The second run came in on a ground out before he was able to finish the inning. Smith-Shawver had a solid third inning with two strikeouts despite a walk allowed, but he wasn't able to finish the fourth after getting into two out trouble. A single and an error by himself put two runners on and a walk to the final hitter loaded the bases prompting the manager to pull Smith-Shawver. Kris Anglin put out the fire with a strikeout, the first of his five over three innings. Anglin has been one of the more impressive arms in the early stages of the season with 12 strikeouts over 6 1⁄ 3 innings and only one hit allowed. James Acuna closed out the game by retiring seven consecutive batters and striking out four of those.

Next Game: 4/16 @ (3-4) Myrtle Beach Pelicans @ 6:05 PM ET