Braves MiLB Recap: Jared Shuster and Tanner Gordon throw gems

Offensively, Saturday night was not a great night for Braves prospects. However, some stellar pitching from Jared Shuster and Tanner Gordon helped the Atlanta Braves’ minor league affiliates finish with a 2-2 slate on the evening with some gaudy strikeout totals being the highlights. Lets get into the games.

Gwinnett Stripers 0 , Nashville Sounds 10

Box Score

Phil Gosselin, 2B: 0-2, 2 BB

William Contreras, C: 1-3

Tucker Davidson, SP: 4.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 5 K

We will not linger here long as Gwinnett got absolutely demolished by Nashville by the final score of 12-0. Tucker Davidson got the start on Saturday evening, but he was actually reasonable on the mound despite the final score. He made a couple of mistakes that he paid for as all three of the earned runs off of him were via a couple of long balls, but beyond that he pitched into the fifth inning and struck out five batters along the way. Again, not great...but he certainly wasn’t the real problem for Gwinnett. Speaking of which, you will notice that there are a pair of unearned runs on his ledger. That is because after an error gave the Sounds a baserunner they shouldn’t have had, Jesus Cruz came into the game in relief with two inherited runners and promptly gave up a three run homer which was obviously less than ideal. RJ Alaniz and Michael Tonkin each gave up a couple of runs in their relief stints as well and, well, that gives you the final score.

As for the offense, there really wasn’t any as the entire lineup combined for two hits and three walks all evening. Old friend Preston Tucker collected the Stripers’ only extra base hit on the evening with a double with William Contreras adding a single. Phil Gosselin did walk twice in the game, so I suppose that is something. In short, not a banner offensive performance from the Braves’ Triple-A affiliate.

Mississippi Braves 4, Biloxi Shuckers 0 - F/6

Box Score

Drew Lugbauer, 1B: 1-2, HR, RBI

Michael Harris II, CF: 1-3

Jared Shuster, SP: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 12 K

Rain cut short what was setting up to be a legendary pitching performance from Jared Shuster, but Mississippi completed just enough innings for the game to count as the Braves took down Biloxi by the final score of 4-0. We have been somewhat hard on Jared Shuster during his Braves tenure due to the quality of his fastball and the kinds of mistakes (over the plate) he has previously made with it. Last night, Shuster’s fastball did continue to sit 90-92 mph, but he was commanding the absolute crap out of it and his slider and outstanding changeup were spot on. He was at 80 pitches when the fifth inning ended, so its entirely possible, if not likely, that he was done regardless of the weather. However, whenever a guy strikes out 80% of the batters he gets out in a game, its fun to think about what might have been if he could have kept going.

We are now eight games into Mississippi’s season and Michael Harris continued to hit safely in all of them as he did get a single in this shortened contest. The big knock in the game, however, came off the bat of Drew Lugbauer as he connected for his third home run of the season in the second inning. Jefrey Ramos had an RBI double in the top of the fifth inning and Mississippi’s final two runs came via a sac fly from Jacob Pearson that scored two thanks to a Biloxi throwing error.

Rome Braves 3, Hudson Valley Renegades 2

Box Score

Javier Valdes, C: 2-3, 2B, 2 RBI

Justyn-Henry Malloy, 3B: 2-4, 2B, R

Tanner Gordon, SP: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 14 K

Tanner Gordon was absolutely dominant in his start and Rome held on late to beat Hudson Valley by the final score of 3-2. It is fair to say that we probably wouldn’t have bet on this outcome, but Tanner Gordon annihilated what is a very good Hudson Valley lineup on Saturday evening. His fastball was sitting in the mid-90’s and he relentlessly attacked the zone. That combination will usually give you some success, but the Renegades seemed completely flummoxed by Gordon. That was good news because they WERE able to score a couple of runs off of Jake McSteen late in the game to make it closer, but it was too little, too late.

On offense, the star of the night was catcher Javier Valdes who had a couple of hits including a double while driving in a pair of runs. Justyn-Henry Malloy had a pair of hits himself including his third double of the season and Cody Milligan reached bases a couple more times (his season OPS out of the leadoff spot currently sits at 1.050) thanks to a single and a walk. Landon Stephens did NOT hit another home run, but given the pace he had been on, we are going to assume that that is just a glitch in the Matrix and that will resolve itself fairly quickly.

Augusta GreenJackets 4, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 5

Box Score

Cal Conley, 2B: 1-3, BB, R, 2 SB

Geraldo Quintero, 3B: 1-5, 3B, 2 RBI

Brandol Mezquita, CF: 2-4, RBI, BB

Adam Shoemaker, SP: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

Adam Shoemaker struggled as he continues to adjust to pitching in pro ball and Augusta got walked off in the bottom of the ninth with the final score being 5-4. Shoemaker had honestly been perfectly reasonable through the games first two innings as he had held Myrtle Beach scoreless. However, both of his walks and ALL of the earned runs he allowed came with one out in the third inning with a two-run triple being the biggest blemish. At the end of the day, he was always a raw, but supremely talented young pitcher who is going to have his speedbumps as he learns what adjustments he needs to make as he makes his way through lineups multiple times. JJ Niekro, however, was excellent in his 4.1 innings of scoreless relief as he struck out six batters along the way. Unfortunately, Elison Joseph allowed the first two batters to reach base in the bottom of the ninth and a single off of Juan Mateo and a throwing error by Kadon Morton on the play sealed the game.

Offensively, Caleb Durbin is quietly having a really nice start to the season as he had a hit and a walk in this one to bring his OPS to 1.050 on the season. Cal Conley reached base a total of three times while also stealing a couple of bases. Brandon Parker and Brandol Mezquita each had multi-hit games which, in Mezquita’s case, was his third multi-hit game in his seven games played this season.