Braves prospect watch: A first look at Andrew Hoffmann

Andrew Hoffmann had a stellar first season with the Augusta GreenJackets. The Atlanta Braves' 2021 MLB draft pick jumped right into the professional waters and excelled, making him a prospect to watch in 2022.

Thus far, he hasn’t disappointed.

Andrew Hoffmann: The skinny

Hoffmann is a big righthander, listed at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds. He was well-traveled collegiately, playing for Oakland, John A. Logan (JUCO) and finishing at Illinois. In fact, after going 2-6 as a freshman in 2019, Hoffmann never lost again, ending his career perfectly with the Fighting Illini. Hoffmann led Illinois in ERA (2.87) and WHIP (1.02) and was second with 9.3 strikeouts per nine in his final, junior season.

That was enough for the Braves. Atlanta selected Hoffmann in the 12th round of the 2021 MLB draft. Now remember, with the draft only 20 rounds, Hoffmann was considered a “late-round” college pick. Fortunately for the Braves, his debut was much more like an early rounder.

Once at Augusta, Hoffmann made seven starts. He pitched to a 2.73 ERA (with a 3.17 FIP, so it was pretty real), 0.98 WHIP, allowed just a .198 batting average against, and struck out more than 11 per nine. The Battery Power team took notice and Hoffmann entered 2022 as an honorable mention. You may want to note that this was pre trades. It’s safe to assume Hoffmann is in the top 30 now.

Why we like him: Andrew Hoffmann’s stuff

I went and watched Hoffmann make his Rome debut on Friday, April 15. Ignore the box score — which wasn’t terrible — because it wasn’t indicative of how things went down. There was some questionable fielding attempts that put runners in scoring position and the Hudson Valley team can flat out rake. To hold the Renegades to two earned runs is an impressive feat.

He leads with his fastball, but what is really impressive about Hoffmann is he has a full arsenal and most hitters didn’t see the same pitch twice in a row. He fills the strike zone and even when he misses, it isn’t by much — almost as if they are set-up pitches. In Friday’s start, he landed 66% of his pitches for strikes.

Now, back to the fastball. Hoffmann sits 93 and really didn’t pull back for much more throughout his five innings, clocking at 94 a few times. Two things that are important to note: First, the fastball has some bite and moves, and secondly, Hoffmann held his velocity into the fifth inning, hitting 92 several times.

He has an interesting delivery, but whether he is out of the windup or stretch, neither seems to require much effort, lending itself to holding that velo. Hoffmann starts on the first base side, and when no one is on, he lifts his plant leg high and pauses, winds up and comes at the hitter quickly and fluidly. It’s almost like loading the cannon, locking in and firing away.

Along with the fastball, Hoffmann has solid secondaries that work and he isn’t afraid to throw them anywhere in the count. He has a pretty changeup that was around 80 when used and really buckles up hitters. He seems to have a pair of breaking balls, a slider and a curve. Coming out of college, he just had his slider, but several pitches certainly took on a life of a curveball, both in velocity drop and dip on Friday. The slider is a thing of beauty and has nice late movement to it, sitting in the 80s.

Look at the late movement on this backwards K from Andrew Hoffman. Mixed up speeds nicely that inning. Really like his approach to pitching. @TheRomeBraves #Braves pic.twitter.com/6V5Hvt3vov — Wayne Cavadi (@WayneCavadi_D2) April 15, 2022

Overall, Hoffmann went five innings and allowed three runs (two earned) with six strikeouts and no walks. He struck out the first four hitters of the night and was more hittable than in his Augusta debut, allowing five hits — a few of which were tagged. Keep in mind, as earlier stated, this Renegades’ lineup was explosive, so it is safe to say some hard-hit balls were expected.

Hoffmann has all the makings of a starter. He has the frame, and while the velocity isn’t overpowering, it is steady and consistent. His ability to throw his complete arsenal for strikes and mix-up speeds, which is huge and shows very little reason for the Braves to consider a move to the bullpen. If Hoffmann stays the course, he could be one of the highest climbers on the Battery Power Midseason Top 30.

Braves’ prospects quick hits

Playing in Augusta last season, Rolddy Munoz impressed with his velocity. What was more impressive in person on Friday was how easy it came. Munoz came out firing, going 97, 97, 96 on his first three pitches. He looks like he’s playing catch with a smooth, effortless delivery. More importantly, and what he didn’t show consistently last year, was his ability to use his offspeed stuff as a strikeout weapon. Twice in a row, Munoz went fastball, fastball and then completely fooled the hitter with a secondary offering.