Braves MiLB preview: Michael Harris II looks to stay red-hot against Chattanooga

The young Atlanta Braves didn’t fare well last week. Combined, the four affiliates went 9-15, with Rome the only team to win its series, accounting for nearly half those overall wins. Here’s your weekly look ahead at what to watch in Week 3 of the 2022 MiLB season.

Gwinnett Stripers (5-7)

Last week: 2-4

Last week’s rotation: Touki Toussaint, Allan Winans, Jasseel De La Cruz, Nick Vincent, Tucker Davidson and Kyle Muller

This week: at Jacksonville, April 19-24

Gwinnett stumbled in its series against Nashville last week and hits the road for a series against the Miami Marlins’ Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. Like Gwinnett, Jacksonville is 5-7 and looking for a winning series.

The good news: Kyle Muller looked good once again in his Sunday start, despite the Stripers losing the game. He went six innings and allowed just two hits and two runs while striking out seven and walking one. He still could land a bit more of his pitches for strikes, but overall it was a solid performance. Better news: Nolan Kingham has been sensational out of the bullpen thus far in 2022. Kingham, who struggled upon earning his Triple-A promotion last season, is nearly perfect in 2022: in four appearances he’s allowed just two hits, no walks and no runs.

Touki Toussaint had a similar outing to his first, striking out a ton and walking a bunch more. Tucker Davidson was beaten up in his debut, so these two pitchers are ones to watch this week.

Braden Shewmake returned to both the lineup and earth after a scorching hot start. He had just two singles in 11 at-bats last week. Greyson Jenista’s home runs and Travis Demeritte’s all-around hitting have led the offense so far as Gwinnett awaits the return of Drew Waters.

Mississippi Braves (2-7)

Last week: 1-5

Last week’s rotation: Alan Rangel, Freddy Tarnok, A.J. Puckett, Darius Vines and Jared Shuster

This week: vs. Chattanooga, April 19-24

It was a brutal week for Mississippi, losing the first four games to Biloxi before Jared Shuster broke through with the lone win. This week, the M-Braves host 5-4 Chattanooga, the Cincinnati Reds AAA affiliate.

Freddy Tarnok had a solid debut, going four innings allowing just one hit and no runs. He struck out four, but was a bit inconsistent in command. He landed 50 of his 72 pitches for strikes, which is nearly 70%, but he also walked three batters. Of the nine outs that didn’t come via the strikeout, seven were ground-ball outs. This was exactly the kind of start to 2022 we wanted to see from Tarnok after last year’s big campaign.

Unfortunately, and indicative from the weekly record, many M-Braves pitchers struggled. Darius Vines walked four over three innings, which was not what we saw in last year’s breakout campaign. Jared Shuster, however, did not. Shuster pitched a “complete game” (it was shortened to just five innings) but struck out 12 and walked just one.

Hayden Deal has been stellar out of the bullpen and is one to watch. He’s pitched eight innings, striking out 11 without allowing an earned run. He has walked four batters so his progress will be interesting.

Michael Harris II is showing off why there was so much preseason hype. He has hit in every game in 2022, going 14-for-37 (.378 batting average) with two doubles, two triples and three stolen bases. Sure, we would still love to see him walk even more, but you couldn’t ask for a stronger start.

Rome Braves (6-3)

Last week: 4-2

Last week’s rotation: Luis De Avila, Roddery Munoz, Dylan Dodd, Andrew Hoffmann and Tanner Gordon

This week: at Bowling Green, April 19-24

Rome is off to a strong start taking four games against a Hudson Valley Renegades team loaded with some of the New York Yankees' top prospects. It doesn’t get any easier this week as Rome heads to Kentucky to take on 8-1 Bowling Green, the Tampa Bay Rays High-A team.

How about that start from Tanner Gordon? Gordon mowed through the Renegades’ lineup, striking out 14 in six innings without issuing a walk or a run. That included multiple strikeouts of Yankees’ No. 4 prospect Austin Wells, No. 5 prospect Trey Sweeney and No. 11 prospect Everson Pereira. Andrew Hoffmann had a performance that left a lot to like, which we profiled here.

At the plate, Landon Stephens is on an absolute heater to start the season. He hit one of the longest home runs I’ve ever seen in Rome on Friday night, giving him four on the season. But he is hitting everything hard, whether it is a single or a fly-out. Cody Milligan is proving to be a tough out, slashing .417/.600/.500 through seven games. Vaughn Grissom, Justyn-Henry Malloy and Bryson Horne don’t have the eye-popping numbers yet, but there are plenty of positives. Despite the slow start at the plate, more concerning has been Malloy’s defense at the hot corner. He has a lot of raw talent, and it’s early, so he is certainly one to watch.

Augusta GreenJackets (4-5)

Last week: 2-4

Last week’s rotation: Landon Leach, Tanner Owens, Royber Salinas, A.J. Smith-Shawver and Adam Shoemaker

This week: vs. Fayetteville, April 19-24

Augusta had a rough week, losing its series against Myrtle Beach. The GreenJackets finally open their home slate, welcoming the Houston Astros’ 2-7 Fayetteville Woodpeckers to town.

How about the work the GreenJackets’ starters did to start the week? Landon Leach, Tanner Owens and Royber Salinas each went five, shutout innings and allowed a combined five hits with 25 strikeouts. That sounds like a winning formula, but Augusta went just 1-2 in those three starts. Leach struggled mightily against a similar lineup on Sunday, only lasting three ininngs, striking out one and allowing four earned runs.

There isn’t much to report on in the lineup right now. Caleb Durbin, out of DIII Washington-St. Louis is impressing. The 2021 14th-rounder has hit in six of his seven games, including six hits in his last four, which happened to include his first professional home run. Keep an eye on his hot start this week.