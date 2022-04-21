Braves MiLB Recap: Ronald Acuna Jr. continues his rehab, Michael Harris’ hitting streak snapped

Ronald Acuna Jr. continued his rehab stint in Gwinnett while one of the early breakout Braves pitching prospects from this season was in action. In less great news, Michael Harris’ hitting streak came to an end. Lets get into the games.

Gwinnett Stripers 1, Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 9

Box Score

Ronald Acuna Jr., DH: 0-3, BB, SB, R

Phil Gosselin, 3B: 1-3, RBI, .738 OPS

Allan Winans, SP: 2.1 IP, 4 H, 6 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 6.55 ERA

No need to linger too long here as Gwinnett got knocked around by Jacksonville on the way to a 9-1 rout of a loss. Allan Winans got the start for Gwinnett and after a couple decent to good starts to start the season, this one absolutely did not go his way as he failed to escape the third inning while giving up six runs. Not exactly the numbers the former Mets’ draft pick was looking to put up. Nolan Kingham put up another scoreless appearance for Gwinnett, running his streak of such appearances to five to start the season. Don’t be surprised that if/when the Braves start trimming their 40-man roster this season, Kingham is firmly in the mix for a bullpen spot. After another rough relief appearance by Brandon Brennan, Brad Brach and the newly promoted William Woods closed out the game with scoreless appearances of their own. Keep an eye on Woods, the Braves are being VERY aggressive with him this season and he has a really live arm.

On offense, not much happened. Ronald Acuna Jr. had four plate appearances as a DH and drew a walk, stole a base, took an extra base on an error, and then scored Gwinnett’s only run of the game. It is fair to say that the knee is looking healthy. Phil Gosselin was the one that drove in Ronnie with a single, but other than that and a stray Braden Shewmake single, that was all the offense for the Stripers.

Mississippi Braves 3, Chattanooga Lookouts 4

Box Score

Jesse Franklin V, RF: 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, .636 OPS

Michael Harris, CF: 0-3, BB, SB, .883 OPS

AJ Puckett, SP: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 6.23 ERA

Jesse Franklin finally got his first home run of the season, but Mississippi’s offense was otherwise flat and the Braves barely got edged out by the final score of 4-3. Franklin has been considered by many to have some of the best raw power in the Braves’ farm system, but he has been off to a bit of a rough start to the 2022 season. Seeing him going oppo for his first homer of the year is a good sign that he could be starting to turn things around. Michael Harris did draw a walk and steal a base, but his hitting streak to start the season came to an end at 10 games. Luke Waddell did hit a double as well, which is good news considering he has started this season with a .378 OPS so far.

AJ Puckett got the start for Mississippi and continued his trend of throwing around three inning with his 3 2/3 IP effort. Hayden Deal piggybacked with him for a little over two innings of work and gave up his first two earned runs of the season. Fortunately, Indigo Diaz, Tyler Ferguson, and Jake Higginbotham held things down out of the bullpen, but unfortunately the offense couldn’t quite complete the comeback.

Rome Braves 8, Bowling Green Hot Rods 5

Box Score

Drew Campbell, CF: 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, .727 OPS

Vaughn Grissom, SS: 2-5, .721 OPS

Bryson Horne, 1B: 2-4, RBI, BB, .765 OPS

Beau Philip, 3B: 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, .730 OPS

Dylan Dodd, SP: 5.1 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, 6.59 ERA

Dylan Dodd got back on track on the mound and well-rounded offensive attack allowed Rome to take down Bowling Green by the score of 8-5. The first couple of starts of the season saw Dodd struggling a bit with how to best sequence his pitches and his command overall, but this start was significantly better other than the fourth inning which went a little sideways on him. After RJ Freure and Rolddy Munoz gave up a total of three runs in their 2 2/3 innings of work, Justin Yeager came in and was touching 99 mph in the ninth. Granted, he didn’t seem to exactly know where his pitches were going with three walks in the inning, but he was still able to close the game out.

On offense, there were a lot of contributors as six different Rome Braves hitters (Justyn-Henry Malloy, Landon Stephens, Drew Campbell, Bryson Horne, Beau Philip, and Christian Robinson) drove in runs on Wednesday. Vaughn Grissom had a multi-hit game along with four of the six guys just mentioned including Beau Philip who connected for his first home run of the season. Pour one out for Javier Valdes who got hit with two pitches in the game in addition to playing catcher...he is likely a bit sore.

Augusta GreenJackets 1, Fayetteville Woodpeckers 3

Box Score

Stephen Paolini, CF: 1-3, RBI, BB, .635 OPS

Brandol Mezquita, RF: 1-4, .834 OPS

Royber Salinas, SP: 5.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R (2 ER), 4 BB, 7 K, 1.84 ERA

Royber Salinas came back down to earth a bit (he was still good) and the Augusta offense was lacking as they lost to the Woodpeckers by the score of 3-1. Royber Salinas had been on a historic tear to start this season through his first two starts, but he was far more human on Wednesday as he actually gave a couple of runs (some inherited runners scoring didn’t help the cause) and he struggled with his command. He still made it into the sixth inning and struck out seven batters along the way, but he didn’t have his best stuff. Hat tip to Peyton Williams and his two innings of scoreless relief to keep the game close.

As for the Augusta offense...well, there wasn’t much. They did draw four walks which I suppose is something but other than that, the offense was limited to two singles from Stephen Paolini and Brandol Mezquita with Paolini’s driving in a run. The bottom four players in the order (Barranca, Morton, Backstrom, and Durbin) combined to go 0-for-13 with nine strikeouts.