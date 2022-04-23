Braves MiLB Recap: Ronald Acuña Jr. reaches base three times in rehab start

Ronald Acuña Jr. was back in action for Gwinnett on Friday night and he was a mainstay on the base paths as he reached base four times. Rome’s offense woke up in a big way in Bowling Green, crushing three home runs to move their record on the season to 9-4.

(5-11) Gwinnett Stripers 2, (9-7) Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 3

Box Score

Ronald Acuña Jr., RF: 2-3, BB, SB, .333/.455/.444

Braden Shewmake, SS: 1-4, 2B, .289/.289/.395

William Contreras, DH: 2-4, .212/.257/.273

Tucker Davidson, SP: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, 5.19 ERA

William Woods, RP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 0.00 ERA

Touki Toussaint, RP: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, 1.42 ERA

After a brief rest from the lineup, Ronald Acuña Jr. returned to action on Friday and played seven innings in right field for Gwinnett. His first at bat of the game he was set down quickly as he struck out on three pitches, but he was a pain over his final three plate appearances of the game. In the third inning, he ripped a 1-1 pitch up the middle for a base hit, then stole second base before scoring in classic Ronald Acuna Jr. fashion — by taking two bases on an infield single. This put Gwinnett up 2-0 in the game as they had put a run on the board in the first inning via a Preston Tucker RBI double. In the fifth inning, Acuna battled it out for 11 pitches before dribbling a ball towards the third baseman that he had absolutely no shot of getting an out on. His seventh inning plate appearance was another deep one as he worked a seven pitch walk before being stranded on base.

.....and Ronald Acuña Jr. scores from second on an infield single pic.twitter.com/tMfEfCZBCz — Gaurav (@gvedak) April 22, 2022

The Stripers offense as a whole consistently produced — out-hitting Jacksonville 11-5 — but couldn’t score after the third inning and lost in extra innings. Braden Shewmake hit his hardest hit ball of the year in the eight inning when he raked a double into right field that put runners on second and third with one out. Chadwick Tromp then hit a hard line drive that could have tied the game, but instead found the glove of the shortstop playing in and William Contreras was back tagged at third base for the final out.

Braden Shewmake turned on one and smacked a double into right field pic.twitter.com/axrhJn0fuf — Garrett Spain (@BravesMILB) April 23, 2022

Tucker Davidson started off his outing with a walk, but did not take much time to settle in after that as he easily retired the next six batters he faced in order including four strikeouts. Davidson seemed in complete control of the game, but a walk put another runner on in the third inning and a couple of hits fell against him to put a run on the board. Davidson had no issues staying settled and continued to pitch well until Norel Gonzalez took the first pitch of the fifth inning and tattooed it well out of the park to tie the game. Davidson responded with a couple of ground balls, but Braden Shewmake made an error on a sliding stop to his left on the second and that ended the day of Davidson. This brought in William Woods to put out the fire, and he struck out the only two batters he faced to end the inning. Touki Toussaint provided four innings of one-hit, scoreless relief for the Stripers and pitched very well after inconsistent control in the first of those innings. The game went tied into the bottom of the tenth inning and Dylan Lee allowed a hit to the second batter he faced to walk off the game.

Next Game: 4/23 @ (9-7) Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp @ 7:35 PM ET

(4-9) Mississippi Braves 1, (7-6) Chattanooga Lookouts 3

Box Score

Michael Harris II, CF: 0-3, BB, 2 SB, .300/.364/.440

Jesse Franklin, RF: 1-3, RBI, .213/.291/.298

Drew Lugbauer, 1B: 0-1, 3 BB, .217/.333/.457

Jared Shuster, SP: 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 1.59 ERA

Odalvi Javier, RP: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 4.50 ERA

Mississippi’s offense jumped on the board in the first inning, but only notched two hits in the game and failed to score again in a close loss. Michael Harris II lead off the game by working an eight pitch walk, then took over on the base paths by stealing both second and third base before scoring on a sacrifice fly from Jesse Franklin. The remainder of Harris’s plate appearances weren’t much of a factor, as he didn’t make solid contact on either of his batted balls and continued to struggled with left handed pitching early in this season. Mississippi broke through with both of their hits in the third inning when Tyler Krieger and Jesse Franklin each singled with one out to put runners on for the middle of the order. Drew Lugbauer drew a walk to load the bases with two outs in the inning, but a strikeout of CJ Alexander ensured the Braves would not come away with anything.

Jared Shuster took a tough luck loss for Mississippi as he continued his streak of strong starts with a career-high seven innings. Shuster started out with only a hit through two innings, but there was a bit of quality contact made early in the game and that came to roost in the third inning. Two line drive base hits plated a run off of Shuster and it could have been worse but a hard hit ball found the glove of the second baseman Krieger in a shifted position and Shuster was able to escape the inning. Shuster allowed a leadoff home run in the fifth inning on a home run before really getting in a groove to finish the game by retiring nine of the final ten batters. Coleman Huntley had the responsibility of keeping the game close in the eight and it began inauspiciously as he hit the first batter he faced. He came back to get two easy ground ball outs, but with two outs another ground ball ended with the throw tailing on CJ Alexander and Drew Lugbauer couldn’t pick it at first and the run came in to score. The final ball of the inning was rocketed into the left center field gap but Michael Harris got a fantastic jump and glided over to make the play look easy as he snatched it on the run. Odalvi Javier allowed a soft hit that dropped into space in left field but that was all the Lookouts had in store in the ninth as Javier had two strikeouts to keep them quiet.

Next Game: 4/23 vs (7-6) Chattanooga Lookouts @ 7:05 PM ET

(9-4) Rome Braves 7, (9-4) Bowling Green Hot Rods 2

Box Score

Justyn-Henry Malloy, 3B: 1-5, HR, 2 RBI, .250/.368/.396

Javier Valdes, C: 2-5, HR, 2 RBI, .294/.368/.529

Vaughn Grissom, SS: 1-2, BB, 2 HBP, .271/.407/.313

Tanner Gordon, SP: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 6 K, 2.25 ERA

Austin Smith, RP: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 4.15 ERA

Rome’s fantastic series and season continued as they jumped all over Bowling Green for three home runs and seven runs to take a 3-1 series lead heading into the weekend. Both sides traded quiet first inning but walks came back to bite the Hot Rods as two in the second inning led to a run when Beau Philip lifted a ball just deep enough into the outfield to fall for an RBI single. Bowling Green evened the game as the top of Rome’s lineup failed to score again in the third inning, but the bottom of the nine had it covered in this game. Philip had another hit with two outs, this time with no one on base, and the bottom two hitters in Rome’s order brought the thunder. Javier Valdes hit his first professional home run to break the game open and give the Braves a 3-1 lead. One pitch later it was Christian Robinson’s turn as the Braves went back-to-back to push ahead 4-1. Justyn-Henry Malloy hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning and that all but sealed a Rome victory as the score stood at 6-1. Philip tacked on a second RBI in the game with a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to give us the final 7-2 score.

Tanner Gordon wasn’t as completely dominant as last week, but he put together a solid outing to keep Rome in a good position to take control of the game. Gordon allowed a lot of contact in the game, but early on most of that was weak as the only hit in the game through the second inning was an infield single that was assisted by a tricky hop that forced an errant Beau Philip throw. The first solid swing came in the third inning when Garrett Hiott took the first pitch of the at bat out of the ballpark to tie the game at 1-1. Gordon continued to control the flow of the game, but a few of those ball continued to find holes and that was the case in the fifth inning when a one out fly ball fell in front of the right fielder. Gordon then chucked one past the first baseman on a pickoff attempt and the runner wheeled all the way around to third before trotting home on a sacrifice fly. This was all the offense the Hot Rods could muster and Gordon ended the game with a flurry by striking out the final three batters of the outing on nine consecutive pitches. Alec Barger continued the trend of allowing contact as three batters mustered hits against him in two innings, but thanks to his three strikeouts he was able to pitch scoreless innings and keep his season ERA at 0.00. Austin Smith had the ninth inning and closed it out with no fuss in a scoreless inning.

Next Game: 4/23 @ (9-4) Bowling Green Hot Rods @ 6:35 PM ET

(6-7) Augusta GreenJackets 5, (4-9) Fayetteville Woodpeckers 2

Box Score

Adam Zebrowski, DH: 1-2, 2B, 2 BB, RBI, .235/.386/.471

Brandol Mezquita, RF: 2-4, .372/.453/.395

Mahki Backstrom, 1B: 2-4, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI, .181/.311/.447

Adam Shoemaker, SP: 0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, 14.40 ERA

Ben Dum, RP: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K, 0.00 ERA

James Acuna, RP: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K, 0.00 ERA

Augusta faced early adversity as the starting pitcher only threw three pitches in the game, but they bounced back and the bullpen was dominant in a 5-2 win. The GreenJackets found themselves facing a 1-0 deficit before they had picked up the bats, but Caleb Durbin got on base with a leadoff walk and made life a struggle for the Fayetteville pitchers. He stole his seventh base of the season and got to third on an error before a double from Adam Zebrowski tied the game up. Both teams traded zeroes for a bit before Mahki Backstrom ripped his third double of the season to score Zebrowski in the fourth inning and break the tie. A wild pitch a few batters later brought in Brandol Mezquita, who had singled ahead of Backstrom. Mahki’s bat added on more insurance in the eighth inning when he recorded his second triple of the season to bring in Kadon Morton (pinch running after a Zebrowski walk) and Mezquita to make it 5-1. Backstrom is only hitting .181 with seven hits on the season, but six of those hits have gone for extra bases.

Adam Shoemaker was set to make the first Friday home start for Augusta this season, but only three pitches in he sailed a pitch that glanced off of the helmet of the batter and immediately called for the trainer. Shoemaker didn’t seem in any distress or show obvious favor towards a body part, and given the way he was fiddling with his throwing hand it seems fair to assume he is dealing with a blister. Benjamin Dum was tasked with coming in to cover innings in Shoemaker’s place and he did a fantastic job after a bit of early struggle. He allowed two hits in that first inning which scored a run, but after getting a chance to breathe on the bench was perfect through the next two innings with three strikeout. Isrrael De La Cruz was solid for two scoreless innings for Augusta, allowing a walk and a single while striking out three batters. After this the bullpen was able to get into a regular rotation with Miguel Pena taking the ball in the sixth and striking out two batters in a perfect inning. James Acuna had trouble finding the strike zone and walked two batters but didn’t allow any hits and kept the scoreless streak going for the Augusta bullpen. The dam finally broke a bit in the ninth inning as Juan Mateo allowed a run on two hits, but he easily closed out an Augusta win to tie the series.

Next Game: 4/23 vs (4-9) Fayetteville Woodpeckers @ 6:05 PM ET