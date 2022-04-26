Braves MiLB preview: Ronald Acuña heads to Gwinnett, The Michael Harris Show II goes on

The young Atlanta Braves had a rough week at the top of the minor leagues, with Gwinnett and Mississippi combining to go just 3-9. The lower levels both salvaged a split to shine some positives on the week.

Oh, and Ronald Acuña Jr. played baseball games.

Here’s your weekly rundown and what lies ahead.

Gwinnett Stripers (6-12)

Last week: 1-5

Last week’s rotation: Connor Johnstone, Allen Winans, Jasseel De La Cruz, Tucker Davidson, Kyle Muller and Huascar Ynoa

This week: Norfolk Tides, April 26-May 1

Gwinnett had a rough week losing five of its six games. It doesn’t get much easier this week as 11-7 Norfolk comes to town. However, the Baltimore Orioles affiliate is on a two-game skid.

In case you live under a rock, Ronald Acuña, Jr. returned from nearly a year on the shelf. In the least surprising news of 2022, it turns out he’s pretty good at baseball. The rumor mill has it that he will be up by May 6, but another week like the last one can hopefully expedite that. Acuña we 5-for-14 walking six times, swiping three bases, and looking just fine in the field.

Obviously, when a team goes 1-5 on the week, the pitching wasn’t so sharp. Touki Toussaint threw a strong four innings, this time in relief, striking out four and walking none. Despite some walk issues, he’s still allowed just two earned runs in 12.2 innings. Nolan Kingham is now five appearances into his 2022 campaign and has yet to allow an earned run with a dazzling 0.43 WHIP. Williams Woods made his Triple-A debut and looks sharp in relief so far. He’s made three appearances and hasn’t allowed a run while striking out seven. He can throw gas, too.

Mississippi Braves (4-11)

Last week: 2-4

Last week’s rotation: Freddy Tarnok, A.J. Puckett, Darius Vines, Jared Shuster and Alan Rangel

This week: at Montgomery Biscuits, April 26-May 1

It has been a rough start to 2022 for the defending Double-A South champs. After another losing week, it’s like deja vu all over again. The M-Braves head to Montgomery and face the Biscuits for a second time this season after losing the opening series 2-1. The Tampa Bay Rays affiliate is 7-7.

Freddy Tarnok started the week strongly, throwing 4.2 innings and striking out six. However, he had his first rough outing of 2022 to close the week, allowing four runs through just two innings of work. Darius Vines looked much more like his workhorse self, going 6.1 innings of two-run ball, striking out five and keeping the walks at bay. Jared Shuster tossed seven innings in a tough-luck loss, looking good once again.

Michael Harris II is good, isn’t he? Through 15 games he’s hitting well (a .317 average), he’s running the bases well (6-for-8 in stolen bases), and on Sunday found that power. He’s off to a fantastic start and there is little reason to think it will slow down any time soon.

Rome Braves (9-6)

Last week: 3-3

Last week’s rotation: Roddery Munoz, Dylan Dodd, Andrew Hoffmann, Tanner Gordon and Luis De Avila

This week: Greensboro Grasshoppers, April 26-May 1

Rome jumped out to an impressive start to the week, going 3-1 against a very talented Bowling Green squad. They stumbled at the end, but look to rebound as the R-Braves host Greensboro. The Pittsburgh Pirates club is 6-9 thus far in 2022.

Andrew Hoffmann continues to be the most impressive pitcher on the staff. He threw another six strong this past week, allowing one run and striking out 11 while walking none. Luis De Avila is quite the enigma. There are times the 20-year-old lefty looks utterly dominant, as he did this past week over six, one-run innings. However, he has had his command elude him in a few innings this year. He could be shaping into a nice prospect to watch.

At the plate, this team just works and somehow finds a way to score a bunch of runs nightly. Landon Stephens bat has cooled a bit, but he still possesses a ton of pop. Tyler Tolve is off to a nice little start behind the plate. It feels like this offense hasn’t even gotten going yet, but still is producing, which is nice.

Augusta GreenJackets (7-8)

Last week: 3-3

Last week’s rotation: Tyler Owens, Royber Salinas, AJ Smith-Shawver, Adam Shoemaker and Landon Leach

This week: Delmarva Shorebirds, April 26-May 1

Augusta split the past week against Fayetteville. This week the GreenJackets welcome the Baltimore Orioles’ minor-league team, which is tied for the worst record in the Carolina League at 5-10.

Landon Leach had the Mr. Hyde to Dr. Jeckyl performance this past week. He utterly dominated in his first appearance before struggling in his second start. This week, he tossed six scoreless, striking out eight and walking none. Here’s to hoping he breaks the on-night, off-night pattern this week. All in all, the GreenJackets starters weren’t very successful and didn’t throw many innings. Adam Shoemaker left in the first inning with an apparent injury. AJ Smith-Shawver allowed multiple runs without allowing a hit, walking four in just 1.2 innings. This is hopefully a big bounce-back week.

Caleb Durbin is still playing well, now hitting .333 with four doubles, a home run and eight stolen bases. Brandol Mezquita is hitting an impressive .347, but has just one extra-base hit. Per usual, Braulio Vasquez makes the most of every time he gets on base: he has four stolen bases with just six hits so far.