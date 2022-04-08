2022 Augusta GreenJackets Roster Preview

The Augusta GreenJackets open up their schedule on April 8th, and this season features an intriguing roster of high-ceiling and high-risk players. They return a few important names from the 2021 squad, but mostly feature the full season debuts of some of the lesser known potential stars in the system.

Pitchers

AJ Smith-Shawver is arguably the top prospect on this team, and the Braves like what they’ve seen so far from the seventh round pick they gave a one million dollar signing bonus too in 2021. Smith-Shawver features an upper 90s fastball, a potential above average slider, a changeup, and high level athleticism. That athleticism and the development of command that the Braves hope will come with it, are key factors in his long term development.

Adam Shoemaker was an 11th round pick out of Ontario, Canada, and there is a lot of excitement budding about the young left hander. Shoemaker’s 6’6” frame is slender with plenty of projection left, and he’s already getting his fastball into the low-to-mid 90’s. He features a slider and a changeup though the latter has yet to be used much in games. Like Smith-Shawver the command is, at best, fledgling for Shoemaker and it will be interesting to see how much he is able to limit his walks.

Tyler Owens was one of the more hyped members of the highly-regarded prep class the Braves signed in 2019, but a season of struggles and injuries dropped him significantly in the eyes of evaluators. Owens still has loads of talent, but the questions about his undersized frame were not answered by his injury-riddled season and he now finds himself trying to rebuild value in Augusta.

The Augusta bullpen features a couple of intriguing names, with the best being James Acuna. Acuna had a solid season in 2021 but struggled with strikeouts and at 24 years old needs to start climbing the ladder very soon. Kris Anglin is an interesting JuCo left handed reliever that had a solid debut in the Florida Complex League. He struck out 15 batters in 11 1⁄ 3 innings and had a 2.38 ERA, though his six walks are a red flag to observe this season.

Catchers

Antonio Barranca has breakout potential for the Braves this season, though his hit tool behind the plate is an open question. Signed as an undrafted free agent the 20 year old had just a .580 OPS but showed flashes of tools both at the plate and behind it. Adam Zebrowski is a large-bodied catcher with huge power potential, but whether he sticks behind the plate long term may determine whether he can reach the major leagues. Victor De Hoyos rounds out this group as the likely third catcher on the roster.

Infielders

Mahki Backstrom will make his full season debut with Augusta this season, and hopes to use his raw power in games to make an impact in the Augusta lineup. He’ll be a formidable presence at first base, but the development of his hit tool will determine his success this season. Backstrom was one that was heavily impacted by the loss of the 2020 minor leagues season and in his debut in the Florida Complex League struck out 38.4% of the time.

Cal Conley returns to the GreenJackets after a rough 35 game stint in 2021. The fourth round pick went through a rough adjustment to professional baseball but figures to play a pivotal role at the top of the lineup and in the middle of the defense. His limited power potential caps his major league ceiling, but with his up-the-middle defense and contact ability the Braves have high hopes for him as a player who can carve out a major league utility role.

Caleb Durbin was one of the top contact hitters at the Division III level in his college career, registering only 10 strikeouts in 439 career plate appearances. He carried that to the professional level with a sub 5% strikeout rate in 17 games in the Florida Complex League in 2021. This season will be a test for him to see if he can handle some better pitching, and to see how his game plays given his limited power potential. Braulio Vasquez and his chaos on the basepaths returns to the GreenJackets for another season.

Outfielders

Kadon Morton is one of the top pure athletes in the system, if not the best pure athlete, and he will likely take the majority of the center field reps in a solid defensive outfield. Like many players at this level the 2020 season impacted his development and he struggled with his hit tool in Florida last season despite excelling in other aspects. The home run power hasn’t quite developed yet, but he had 10 doubles and 3 triples in 45 games last season and figures to turn some of those into home runs as he adds strength. He also stole 14 bases and figures to be a problem for Low-A catchers if he can get on base enough.

Stephen Paolini was bad for Augusta in 2021 and unsurprisingly will repeat the level this season. Like Morton the ceiling for Paolini is tremendous, but he hasn’t tapped into his hit tool much yet and is a long shot project to get to the major leagues. The Braves will have patience with him and if he can develop that hit tool he has five tool potential that could play in center field.

Brandol Mezquita was one of the top hitters in the Florida Complex League with a .308/.402/.452 slash line. That was assisted by some batted ball luck and his hit tool is still questionable, but he impressed with 13 extra base hits and 15 stolen bases 43 games. Mezquita is another strong athlete with a high offensive ceiling though he figures to be more likely to play a corner position if he does reach the upper levels.