2022 Rome Braves Roster Preview

For a long time, the Rome Braves was where prospects began their journey into full season baseball as the Braves’ low-A affiliate. However, after the recent consolidation and subsequent reorganization of the minor leagues, Rome found themselves as the organization’s high-A affiliate last season and they continue that designation in 2022. While we are all still figuring out the “new normal” in terms of development paths for prospects given the consolidation, it is safe to say that there will be no shortage of talent coming through Rome both this season and in the future.

That said, the initial group at Rome this year isn’t particularly deep on either side of the ball just yet in terms of top end talent. There are some exceptions to be sure, but this year’s Rome squad consists largely of non-day one college draft picks from the last year or two. Below is a quick preview of what to expect from the Rome Braves at the start of the 2022 season.

Pitching

The headliners of the Rome Braves’ rotation are 2021 draftees Dylan Dodd and Andrew Hoffman. A third round pick for the Braves in 2021 out of Southeast Missouri State, Dodd is not your typical senior sign as he was a hot commodity starting right around where the Braves picked. The lefty’s best pitch is his changeup and it is at least a plus pitch, but early reports are that his fastball has been touching 97 this spring and his slider being an improved offering. Hoffman was the Braves’ 12th round pick out of the University of Illinois. He features a fastball/slider/changeup mix that he commands well and really pounds the strike zone.

Roddery Munoz is another name to keep an eye on from the pitching staff as he very much got our attention early in the 2021 season for Augusta as he was lighting up the radar gun. Unfortunately, injuries derailed that promising start, but the Braves saw enough from him to promote him to high-A for 2022. His brother, Rolddy, who is also on Rome’s roster is no slouch, either.

Some relief arms to keep an eye on include Dylan Spain who the Braves’ drafted in the 10th round after impressing the organization in an open tryout and subsequently had a strong pro debut as well as Justin Yeager who struck out 60 batters in 40 innings of work last year between low-A and high-A.

Position Players

Without question, the best prospect on the Rome Braves to start the 2022 season is Vaughn Grissom. There is some debate over whether Grissom will stay at short or have to move over to third or second, but this guy can flat out hit. He has some pop as well, although that has been a bit more inconsistent so far as a pro. Assuming he continues on the trajectory he is on, Vaughn will be getting a lot more national love sooner rather than later.

You’ll recognize Cade Bunnell, Bryson Horne, and Justyn-Henry Malloy from their time with the GreenJackets last season with Malloy having the biggest upside of that infield group. Beau Philip, the Braves’ second round pick in the 2019 draft, remains at Rome as he looks to get his career on track. He is joined as an infield holdover by Cody Milligan who had a strong start to the 2021 season before fading the last two months of the season.

In the outfield for Rome, we have Drew Campbell who has some tools and good bat to ball skills despite some injury issues last year, but he also has never seen a pitch he doesn’t like. Willie Carter probably should have been promoted from Augusta last season, but he should provide some decent pop along with good on-base skills for Rome’s lineup in 2022. Andrew Moritz and Christian Robinson round out the outfield roster with Robinson being a really interesting player if his production can start matching up with his tools.