Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Royber Salinas Strikes Out 11

We have been fortunate to experience two opening days already, and now we have the opening day of baseball being truly all the way back as the Double-A and the A-ball levels played their first games Friday night. The Atlanta Braves top prospect Michael Harris made his season debut with Double-A Mississippi, Rome featured the second best hitter in the system Vaughn Grissom, and Augusta featured the performance of the day for little-known starting pitcher Royber Salinas.

(2-2) Gwinnett Stripers 3, (2-2) Memphis Redbirds 4

Justin Dean, CF: 0-3, RBI, .091/.286/.091

Travis Demeritte, RF: 1-4, 3B, RBI, .250/.294/.500

Phil Gosselin, LF: 2-3, 3B, BB, .400/.500/.600

Allan Winans, SP: 4 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K, 4.50 ERA

Nolan Kingham, RP: 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 0.00 ERA

The story of the game for Gwinnett was less what happened on the field in a tough 4-3 loss, and more the story of Braden Shewmake going forward. Shewmake was originally scheduled to be a part of the lineup for this game but never came out onto the field in the first inning despite the box score saying he was switched out mid game. We haven’t heard any reasoning for the decision and number of factors, especially this early in the season, can lead to this so it’s not a major cause for alarm, but it will be important to keep an eye out on if he misses any further games. Gwinnett’s offense did not seem to miss him early as triples in the first inning from Phil Gosselin and Travis Demeritte helped put the Stripers up 2-0 early. Gosselin’s third inning single was the only Stripers hit until the fifth and Memphis had time to tie the game up at 2-2. Chadwick Tromp led off the fifth inning with a double, advanced to third on a fly out, and then scored on Justin Dean’s ground out to retake the lead for Gwinnett. That was all the offense that Gwinnett had to show on the day, as Memphis retired 15 of the final 16 batters with only a Gosselin walk to break the streak.

Allan Winans is a 26 year old pitcher drafted and developed in the Mets system before being selected by the Braves in the third round minor league portion of the Rule 5 draft this December. Winans started his Stripers career off with a solid first inning by striking out two batters and working around a one out base hit. He improved on that performance with two strikeouts in a perfect second inning, but his second time through the lineup was a larger struggle. With two outs in the third inning he walked the leadoff batter of the lineup and another hit by Nolan Gorman had Memphis threatening to rally with two runners in scoring position. Juan Yepez followed with a ground rule double which tied the game at 2-2 before Winans mercifully ended the inning with a fly out. Winans allowed a walk in the fourth inning but got a double play to end the inning and his Gwinnett debut.

Nolan Kingham was brought in to relieve and started his outing off with a strikeout to lead off the fifth inning. He allowed a one out hit in the fifth but was otherwise clean and pitched two scoreless innings to hold onto a 3-2 lead. That lead evaporated quickly after Kingham left, however, as Nick Vincent allowed a two run home run in his lone inning of work to give Memphis their first lead of the game. Brad Brach finished out the day for the pitching staff with two strikeouts in a perfect 8th inning.

Next Game: 4/9 @ (2-2) Memphis Redbirds @ 4:05 PM ET

(0-1) Mississippi Braves 1, (1-0) Montgomery Biscuits 5

Michael Harris II, CF: 1-4

Jesse Franklin, RF: 0-4, 3 K

Drew Lugbauer, 1B: 1-4, HR, RBI

William Woods, SP: 3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 9.00 ERA

Hayden Deal, RP: 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, 0.00 ERA

The Mississippi Braves began their title defense the same way they began last season— with a dud of an opening day. Mississippi faced Stone Mountain Native and Rays #2 pitching prospect Taj Bradley and he had the Braves befuddled in the early going. Bradley retired the first eight Braves batters he faced with five coming on strikeouts before Jefrey Ramos broke up the no hit bid with a single the opposite way. Michael Harris followed with his first Double-A hit but Luke Waddell popped up to end the small rally and send the game into the middle innings.

After fouling off a couple of 0-2 pitches Michael Harris served one the opposite way for his first hit of 2022 pic.twitter.com/FkqTSuepn7 — Garrett Spain (@BravesMILB) April 9, 2022

The fourth inning was the only time the Braves broke through in the game as Drew Lugbauer took an 0-2 fastball very deep into the night to put a run on the board and make it 3-1. CJ Alexander followed with a hit but Mississippi couldn’t keep anything going and Jordan Cowan flew out to end the inning. Bradley left the game after the fourth inning, but this was of no solace to the Mississippi bats as the next nine batters were retired in order with six coming via strikeout. Jalen Miller walked to lead off the 8th inning and when the lineup flipped to Michael Harris with one out there was a spark of hope. Harris hit a hard line drive over the center fielder, who slightly misplayed the ball, but the defender recovered to make a nice catch and retire Harris. Luke Waddell grounded out to end the inning and Mississippi was down to their final three outs. Montgomery put up two runs in the top of the ninth to ice the game and Mississippi couldn't bring home Hendrik Clementina’s one out single and lost 5-1.

Drew Lugbauer unloaded on a baseball for a home run pic.twitter.com/iKK0qdkv8D — Garrett Spain (@BravesMILB) April 9, 2022

William Woods had shaky command throughout his first start of the season, no doubt a result of the tragedy of having to wait an extra four minutes following Mississippi’s pre-game ring ceremony. The first batter of the game singled off of Woods but he managed to get two quick outs and work around another two out walk to escape the first inning unscathed. This fortune did not carry into the second inning where Woods allowed two hits prior to a three run home run that put the game in hand for Montgomery. Woods seemed to get more comfortable after the subsequent mound visit and set down five of the final six batters he faced in his outing including strike outs of the final two. Hayden Deal also looked a bit wild, but he overwhelmed the Montgomery batters with his cutter and struck out four batters in 2 2⁄ 3 innings of hitless relief. After the third walk Deal had issued in the game he was pulled with two outs in the 8th and Troy Bacon was brought on to close the frame. He did so nicely and pitched 1 1⁄ 3 innings scoreless with a hit, a walk, and a strikeout. Justin Maese looked very solid for the Braves in his debut with two strikeouts in a scoreless eighth inning to work around a one out single. Odalvi Javier came in to pitch the ninth inning, but he struggled mightily and Montgomery was able to put the game away for hood. The first two batters of the inning reached off of Javier, but he retired two batters and had the next locked in a 3-2 count before a double broke the game open and scored both runners.

Next Game: 4/9 vs (1-0) Montgomery Biscuits @ 7:05 PM ET

(1-0) Rome Braves 16, (0-1) Greensboro Grasshoppers 6

Justyn-Henry Malloy, 3B: 1-4, 3 BB, 2 RBI

Landon Stephens, LF: 3-4, 2B, HR, 2 BB

Vaughn Grissom, SS: 2-5, 2B, BB, HBP, 2 RBI

Dylan Dodd, SP: 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K, 4.15 ERA

Dylan Spain, RP: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K, 0.00 ERA

The Rome Braves opened their season with a complete dismantling of the Greensboro pitching staff, and I would like to show you those highlights but we have no MiLB tv stream for this one unfortunately. What we do have is the numbers, and Rome had 15 hits and drew 15 walks in a game that took a shade under four hours to play. Justyn-Henry Malloy was the man to drive in the first run of the game on a base hit that scored Cody Milligan. The first inning likely could have been worse, but Vaughn Grissom was thrown out trying to score on the play, and Rome only got one more on Drew Campbell’s two out double. This obviously did not become remotely relevant as Rome scored in every single inning except the seventh inning and scored multiple runs in six different innings. Landon Stephens had the best line of the game, with three hits including Rome’s only home run. That was a three run shot in the fifth inning and put the Braves up by a commanding 11 runs. Vaughn Grissom reached base four times in his first game of the season, though he also struck out twice. Cade Bunnell was the only Rome starter to not have a hit, because it always seems like there has to be one, but he drew four walks in the game and scored a couple of runs. Even Drew Campbell got in on the pitch taking action as he drew an eighth inning walk that represents his only base on balls in 66 Rome plate appearances.

The Rome pitching staff was a bit more in command than Greensboro’s and that started off with pitching prospect Dylan Dodd making his season debut. Dodd allowed a double to lead off the first inning and walked a batter, but he struck out three to escape the inning. Dodd added two more strikeouts to lead off the second inning before a two out walk broke his streak of four consecutive strikeouts. A ground out ended that inning and was the first of the four consecutive ground ball outs he forced to take the game to the fourth inning. Dodd worked around a leadoff walk to pitch a scoreless fourth inning but his luck finally ran out in the fifth when he allowed a leadoff home run. After striking out the next better Dodd allowed a triple which ended the day and brought in Marrick Crouse.

Marrick Crouse had...an adventure. He hit the first batter he faced with a pitch and then allowed a three run home run to give himself an infinity ERA. A double made one quickly wonder how vulnerable an 11 run lead is but he got two strikeouts to end the inning and quell those lingering doubts. Crouse had a date with his catcher in the sixth inning, with a hit batter, a walk, and two strikeouts before being pulled from the game for Ben Dum. Dum immediately balked both of those guys into scoring position, then allowed a two run single, a walk, and hit a batter to load the bases in a 12-6 game. In the only real danger of the game Dum got a strikeout to end the inning and the rest of the Rome bullpen was not nearly as confounding for onlookers. Jake McSteen pitched two perfect innings of relief and struck out a batter in each inning to send it to the ninth. There Dylan Spain continued being allergic to allowing runs and pitched a 1-2-3 ninth close out a ten-run Rome victory

Next Game: 4/9 @ (0-1) Greensboro Grasshoppers @ 6:30 PM ET

(0-1) Augusta GreenJackets 6, (1-0) Myrtle Beach Pelicans 7

Kadon Morton, LF: 1-4

Brandol Mezquita, RF: 1-4

Adam Zebrowski, C: 2-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI

Royber Salinas, SP: 4.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 11 K, 2.08 ERA

Estarlin Rodriguez, RP: 2.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, 6.75 ERA

We come now to the Augusta GreenJackets, who once again proved that no lead in safe when that bullpen door opens in Single-A. Caleb Durbin led off the game for Augusta by drawing a four pitch walk but that head start was erased by Cal Conley lining into an unfortunate unassisted double play. No matter this poor turn, the GreenJackets kept rolling at the plate with Brandon Mezquita recording his first Low-A hit. Adam Zebrowski followed with a double to score Mezquita and give the GreenJackets a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Two walks then followed to load the bases and a wild pitch extended the lead to two runs before a strikeout ended the inning. Zebrowski continued the offensive output in the third inning, slugging a home run over the home run porch in left field to push the Augusta lead to 3-0.

Adam Zebrowski demolished a baseball for Augusta’s first home run of 2022. He is 2-2 with a double and a home run today pic.twitter.com/xbjE8yhISa — Garrett Spain (@BravesMILB) April 8, 2022

Augusta’s offense was not done yet, and the nine hole hitter had the blast to provide more separation for the pitching staff to work with. After Kadon Morton ripped a one out single into center field Geraldo Quintero crush a long home run to give the GreenJackets a 5-0 lead. Caleb Durbin followed with a bunt single, then stole second before scoring on a Cal Conley base hit to make it 6-0. Augusta’s bats then went cold and they only notched two hits for the remainder of the game while Columbia worked on a comeback.

For the Fireflies to comeback they first had to deal with Royber Salinas, who continued our Augusta tradition of relatively unknown pitchers showing out in their first game of the season. Salinas struck out the first five batters he faced in the game, then wasn’t fazed by a 20 foot single and struck out another batter to end the second inning. Salinas then struck out two more batters in the third inning, leveraging his carrying fastball to a majority of these strikeouts. He also allowed a hit in the inning, this time a bunt single, and the Fireflies finally got a ball out of the infield when the ninth place hitter lifted a lazy fly ball to Stephen Paolini in center field. There were a few signs of fatigue creeping in during the fourth inning, but Salinas worked around a leadoff walk to record two more strikeouts and a pop out to shortstop to settle his opening day dominance. Salinas was brought out for the fifth inning, but at this point was struggling to place his fastball and allowed a triple and a walk before recording his 11th strikeout to finish his outing.

11 K's in 4 1/3 IP for @GreenJackets starter Royber Salinas! pic.twitter.com/zfjBgBDmA1 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) April 9, 2022

Estarlin Rodriguez was brought in to try to salvage the shutout, but a deep fly ball assured that at least one run would score. The second runner also attempted, successfully, to score on the sacrifice fly with assistance of Zebrowski dropping the relay throw. Rodriguez was tasked with filling up innings for Augusta, and he allowed the Fireflies to crawl back into the game bit by bit. A home run in the sixth inning cut the lead to 6-3, an in the seventh he couldn’t use his two strike outs to his advantage and allowed a run on a walk, a stolen base, and a two out base hit. With the 6-0 lead cut to 6-4 the GreenJackets turned to Peyton Williams to close out the final two innings. See the score above to prepare yourself for how that turned out. Williams allowed a double to the first batter he faced in the eighth inning, but he managed to work around that with a ground out, a pop out, and a strike out to send it to the ninth inning with Augusta still leading by two. Williams then allowed two singles to start the ninth inning and suddenly he was battling with the tying run being on base as he tried to close out the game. A strikeout helped his cause and a fly out brought him within one out of an undefeated Augusta start, but the final batter of the game lifted a three-run Opening Day walk off home run to sink the fantastic start of Royber Salinas into nothingness.

Next Game: 4/9 @ (1-0) Columbia Fireflies @ 6:05 PM ET