Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: Michael Harris keeps raking, Drew Waters homers

While the big league club took a tough loss in Texas on Saturday evening, all was well down in the minor leagues as the Braves’ affiliates swept all four games thanks to a late comeback down in Mississippi. Michael Harris continued his assault on Double-A, Luke Waddell had a five hit game, and Drew Waters connected for a home run during his rehab stint for Rome. Lets get into the games.

Gwinnett Stripers 5, Norfolk Tides 0

Box Score

Greyson Jenista, RF: 3-4, RBI, BB, ,874 OPS

Ryan Casteel, C: 1-4, 3B, 2 RBI, ,778 OPS

Hernan Perez, 1B: 2-3, HR, RBI, R

Nolan Kingham, SP: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, 1.15 ERA

A lock-down performance from the Gwinnett pitching staff that only allowed one extra-base hit and a balanced offensive effort gave the Stripers a 5-0 win on Saturday. Nolan Kingham got the start which is notable itself given that Kingham has been pitching out of the bullpen since last season. It is likely to be a one-off start given how the rotation has been shuffled around to accommodate the big league club’s needs, but Kingham looked good in his four innings and it is worth watching his usage going forward. The Striper bullpen combined for five innings of scoreless relief with five strikeouts.

On offense, Greyson Jenista had a good night at the plate with three hits while driving in and scoring a run. He hasn’t continued the home run barrage that he was on during the first week of the season, but his OPS on the season is still a very respectable .874. Ryan Casteel, who has looked rough at times at the plate so far, had a two-run triple and Hernan Perez, who the Braves just signed to a minor league contract a few days again, connected for a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Mississippi Braves 10, Montgomery Biscuits 9

Box Score

Michael Harris II, CF: 3-5, 2B, RBI, SB, .931 OPS

Luke Waddell, SS: 5-5, 2 RBI, 2 R, .672 OPS

Freddy Tarnok, SP: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, 5.17 ERA

Mississippi looked to be in deep trouble late in the game after a somewhat rough start from Freddy Tarnok and some less than inspiring bullpen work, but they rallied for three runs in the top of the ninth inning to steal a 10-9 win over the Biscuits. While his defense didn’t exactly help him out in this game, Tarnok has not looked particularly sharp or consistent to start the season. While the breaking ball looked really nice at times in this game, he his command overall left something to be desired and he gave up a pair of home runs. Jake Higginbotham and Troy Bacon similarly struggled out of the bullpen, but one relief arm to keep an eye on is Victor Vodnik. After struggling mightily to stay healthy as a starter, it appears that his conversion to reliever has stuck and he has been lights out in his first two appearances of the season.

Fortunately for Mississippi, the offense came to play as they had four players with multi-hit games. The top of the order in particular did a ton of damage as Michael Harris had a three hit night including another rocket of a double and Luke Waddell had a five hit night. Harris is really starting to turn on pitches more and that when you factor that in with the fact that he has reached base in every one of Mississippi’s games this season, has nine stolen bases, and has been playing pristine defense, folks are going to wonder what he is still doing in Double-A before too long. Mississippi’s rally in the top of the ninth was a fun one. Luke Waddell led off the inning with his fifth single of the game and after a two-out walk to CJ Alexander, two straight walks led to one run getting forced in before Riley Delgado, who has looked much better at the plate this season, connected for a two-run single with the bases loaded to give Mississippi the lead for good.

Rome Braves 8, Greensboro Grasshoppers 5

Box Score

Drew Waters, CF: 1-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB, 2 R

Vaughn Grissom, SS: 2-5, 2 RBI, .763 OPS

Christian Robinson, RF: 3-4, 2 2B, 3 RBI, .894 OPS

Roddery Munoz, SP: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, 4.41 ERA

Thanks to some timely hitting and a solid start from Roddery Munoz, Rome continued to roll along with an 8-5 victory over Greensboro. Roddery was on the mound for Rome and while he is still struggling to put away hitters efficiently at times, he is consistently sitting in the 96-97 mph range with his fastball while striking out around a batter an inning each start. After a rough relief outing from Alec Barger, RJ Freure and Justin Yeager locked down the final 2.2 innings of the game. Keep an eye on Yeager in particular. He has a very live arm and has now struck out 17 batters in 7.1 innings of work (seven appearances) while having yet to give up a run this season and only giving up a single hit. If he can continue to keep the walks down, he won’t be in Rome for much longer.

The big news out of Rome is that Drew Waters looks to be in a very good spot with his rehab as he connected for a two-run homer and drew a walk. Christian Robinson is another name to watch as he now has a nine game hitting streak with six of those games being multi-hit games. His bases-clearing double in the bottom of the fourth inning put the game out of reach. Vaughn Grissom keeps hitting as he has now hit safely in four straight and had a pair of RBI singles in this one. We just want to see him driving the ball more consistently although he has definitely looked better towards that end lately.

Augusta GreenJackets 8, Delmarva Shorebirds 2

Box Score

Rusber Estrada, C: 2-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI,

Braulio Vasquez, 1B: 2-4, 2 SB, 1.000 OPS

Kadon Morton, CF: 2-4, R, .397 OPS

Sam Strickland, SP: 4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K, 1.08 ERA

Augusta didn’t have to rely on drawing a bunch of walks for their offense in this one as they got contributions from up and down the lineup (some less than stellar defense from Delmarva helped) on their way to a 8-2 victory. Sam Strickland, the Braves’ 19th round pick out of Samford in the 2021 draft, got his first start of the season and was very decent in going four innings and giving up just one earned run. Miguel Pena was sharp out of the bullpen again as he threw two scoreless innings while striking out three along the way.

On offense, five different GreenJackets (Geraldo Quintero, Rusber Estrada, Braulio Vasquez, Kadon Morton, and Connor Blair) had multi-hit games. Morton in particular needed a good game as he has looked completely overwhelmed in full season ball this season. Caleb Durbin continues to contribute in a big way to this Augusta offense as he had a double and walk to go along with a pair of RBI and his 12th stolen base of the season. Sitting on a .956 OPS so far this season, if you are looking for a guy who could move up to high-A once promotions start happening...he is a top candidate. Cal Conley and Mahki Backstrom were on the other end of the spectrum as both went 0-4 with Mahki striking out all four times he came to the plate. Conley’s struggles have been surprising given his pedigree and how he started off this season, but he has just two hits in his last seven games.