Road to Atlanta Podcast: Drew Waters makes his Triple-A return

Welcome to the Road to Atlanta podcast hosted by Eric Cole and co-hosted this week by Garrett Spain. We are the premier stop for weekly podcast content about the Atlanta Braves minor league system and the prospects that reside within. This week takes a look at a fresh slate of games and the injury return from the Braves second highest rated outfield prospect Drew Waters.

Waters wasn’t the only person in action this week, as the Braves top prospect Michael Harris II continued his phenomenal on base streak as part of an improving Mississippi roster. The pitching staff of Mississippi was the MVP of the past week’s games as they dominated in their return home and were capped by a fantastic performance by Darius Vines.

We also take a look at a bit of injury news, glance at the performances of William Contreras and Spencer Strider in Atlanta, and go over some rising prospects in Low-A Augusta. Join us on this week’s episode, and come back next week as we’re going to have a special mailbag episode. We always have new content in store, including interviews with players and important figures in scouting, looks at our top prospects, and coming soon the beginning of our draft coverage. Be sure to subscribe to keep up with every episode.

