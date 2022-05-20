Braves MILB Recap: An eventful Thursday sees strong pitching performances

Thursday saw strong outings from Huascar Ynoa and Freddy Tarnok and the Triple-A debut from Victor Vodnik. Michael Harris and Brandol Mezquita continued to produce and a pair of Rome pitchers combined to strike out 18 hitters in just eight innings.

Gwinnett Stripers 5, Memphis Redbirds 3

Alex Dickerson, DH: 2-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, HR, .620 OPS

Huascar Ynoa, SP: 5.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 9 K, 6.04 ERA

Victor Vodnik, RP: 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 K, 0.00 ERA

Huascar Ynoa got the start and pitched very well, better than his final line would indicate. Ynoa went 5 2/3 innings and allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out nine. Ynoa’s three runs scored via a pair of homers, which hid how well he pitched overall. RJ Alaniz followed with a scoreless inning and a third, striking out three, then Victor Vodnik had a scoreless frame in his Triple A debut before giving way to Michael Tonkin for the final three outs in this win.

The offense was headlined by Alex Dickerson, who went 2-for-3 with a homer and scored a pair of runs while also knocking in a pair. A Phil Gosselin double was the only extra base hit beyond the Dickerson homer. Braden Shewmake and Greyson Jenista both finished 0-for-3.

Mississippi Braves 9, Biloxi Shuckers 4

Michael Harris, CF: 1-4, 2 R, RBI, BB, 2B, .847 OPS

Luke Waddell, DH: 2-5, R, 4 RBI, 2B, .820 OPS

Freddy Tarnok, SP: 6 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 BB, 6 K, 4.02 ERA

Just like Huascar Ynoa in Gwinnett, Freddy Tarnok pitched better than his final line. Tarnok went six innings and allowed four runs on three hits and two walks while striking out six, but three homers accounted for all of the runs given up in an otherwise strong performance. Jake Higginbotham and Justin Yeager followed Tarnok before Justin Maese finished this one off by pitching the final inning.

The Braves offense had a big game led by Luke Waddell, Yariel Gonzalez, and CJ Alexander. Waddell went 2-for-5 with a double and drove in four runs. Alexander doubled and drove in three runs while Gonzalez had four hits including a homer. The Braves also got a three-hit night from Riley Delgado. Among the prospects Michael Harris went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored.

Aberdeen IronBirds 5, Rome Braves 1

Cody Milligan, CF: 2-3, RBI, BB, 2B, .935 OPS

Roddery Munoz, SP: 4.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 8 K, 4.70 ERA

Lisandro Santos, RP: 3.1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 10 K, 2.66 ERA

Roddery Munoz and Lisandro Santos combined to strikeout 18 hitters from a strong Aberdeen lineup in this one. Munoz turned in a great outing striking out eight while allowing two hits and a run in 4 2/3 innings. Santos followed and struck out 10 in 3 1/3 innings, but allowed three hits and four runs along the way.

Unfortunately the Rome offense didn’t show up as the team combined for one run on four hits and also drew five walks. Half of the hits came from Cody Milligan, who went 2-for-3 with a walk, double, and picked up the lone RBI. Landon Stephens also doubled while Christian Robinson singled to account for the rest of the Rome hits. Vaughn Grissom went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in a forgettable performance.

Charleston RiverDogs 5, Augusta GreenJackets 2

Geraldo Quintero, 3B: 2-4, 2B, .761 OPS

Cal Conley, SS: 2-4, R, RBI, HR, .679 OPS

Brandol Mezquita, DH: 1-4, RBI, .878 OPS

Landon Leach got the start and allowed five runs over four innings, though only two of those five runs were earned. Rob Griswold followed with three scoreless innings out of the pen and Miguel Pena put up one himself.

While the Augusta offense didn’t do much as a whole, the same couldn’t be said about the top of the Augusta lineup. Cal Conley continued his surge with a two-hit game that included a homer, raising his OPS to .679. Geraldo Quintero went 2-for-4 with a double and Brandol Mezquita also had a hit and an RBI.