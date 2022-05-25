Braves MILB Recap: Brandol Mezquita keeps on hitting

It was a decidedly meh evening down in the Atlanta Braves’ minor league system as the farm affiliates went a combined 2-2. Bryce Elder had a couple of bad innings, Luis De Avila pitched well for Rome, and Mississippi rallied late to get the win. Let’s get into the games.

Gwinnett Stripers 1, Norfolk Tides 10 - F/6

Phil Gosselin, 3B: 2-3, HR, RBI, .861 OPS

Drew Waters, CF: 0-3, 2 K, .743 OPS

Bryce Elder, SP: 4 IP, 3 H, 6 ER, 4 BB, 6 K, 6.95 ERA

This is another example of a stat line not telling the whole story. Bryce Elder allowed six runs on three hits and four walks over four innings, but pitched quite a bit better than his line. Elder was done in by a three-run second inning and then giving up three more runs during what was a seven-run fifth inning (although Brad Brach allowing a bunch of inherited runners to score did not help the cause at all). Elder in the first, third, and fourth allowed a combined one walk and no hits, but those two trouble spots did him in. The rest of that seven-run fifth is attributed to Brach, who allowed four runs during the inning. Brandon Brennan pitched a third of an inning before the weather ended this one early.

The offense didn’t show up for Gwinnett, as the team combined for three hits. Phil Gosselin had two thirds of those himself, with a single and a homer, accounting for the team’s only run. The only other hit was a single from John Nogowski. Among the prospects Drew Waters and Braden Shewmake each went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts, while Greyson Jenista was 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts himself.

Mississippi Braves 5, Pensacola Blue Wahoos 2

Yariel Gonzalez, SS: 2-4, SB, R, .791 OPS

Riley Delgado, DH: 1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, .790 OPS

Andrew Moritz, LF: 1-3, SB, 2 RBI, .528 OPS

Alan Rangel, SP: 5 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K, 4.83 ERA

Another Alan Rangel start was quietly effective for Mississippi, as he gave up one run over five innings on four hits and two walks while striking out six. Coleman Huntley followed and allowed the other Pensacola run over his two innings of work before Justin Yeager and Justin Maese each threw a scoreless frame to close out the win.

This game was actually tied at two before a three-run ninth from Mississippi got them the win. The Braves offense really struggled to get it going here as they managed just four hits through the first eight innings before a clutch ninth inning. Yariel Gonzalez had two hits while Jacob Pearson and Hendrik Clementina both doubled. The bigger story here is this is the rare game where Michael Harris was kept off base going 0-for-5 with a pair of strikeouts.

Rome Braves 3, Hudson Valley Renegades 1

Landon Stephens, LF: 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, .902 OPS

Drew Campbell, RF: 2-4, 2B, R, .689 OPS

Luis De Avila, SP: 6 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K, 3.35 ERA

Luis De Avila quietly turned in another strong outing for Rome, going six innings while giving up one run, one hit and two walks while striking out five. He lowered his ERA on the season to 3.35, with just a 2.86 mark in the month of May for the 20-year old. As good as De Avila was here, the pen matched his effort, giving up just one hit and one walk in three shutout innings. Malcolm Van Buren stuck out the side before Trey Riley pitched an inning with two strikeouts and Alec Barger nailed down the save in the ninth.

Landon Stephens drove in two with a double and a walk. Drew Campbell also played a big part, going 2-for-4 with a double and scoring a run. Outside of those two guys the team combined for three hits, all singles, but did enough to come away with the win because of the combined effort of the pitching staff.

Augusta GreenJackets 5, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 8

Caleb Durbin, 2B: 1-3, 2B, RBI, BB, .820 OPS

Brandol Mezquita, CF: 1-3, RBI, BB, .854 OPS

Kadon Morton, LF: 1-4, 3B, 3 RBI, .512 OPS

Jordano Perez, SP: 5 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, 4.95 ERA

Jordano Perez started and scattered four runs over five innings in this one before giving way to the pen. Unfortunately none of the relievers to appear for Augusta were able to make it out untouched, as Peyton Williams allowed an unearned run, Miguel Pena gave up two, and James Acuna allowed the final run to score.

Things weren’t great for the offense either as the team might have scored five runs, but they also managed just five hits as a team. Kadon Morton had a triple and drove in three runs, while the dependable duo of Brandol Mezquita and Caleb Durbin were also productive. Mezquita and Durban both went 1-for-3 with a walk and each drove in a run. The only other hits were singles from Cal Conley and Makhi Backstrom.