Braves Minor League Recap: Michael Harris drives in two, Brandol Mezquita keeps streaking

Well, if you are looking for good news down in the minor leagues for the Braves today, you may want to temper your expectations as we had a rain out and an 0-3 slate of games on Wednesday. Michael Harris did Michael Harris things, Brandol Mezquita continues to make a strong case for a promotion to Rome, and almost everyone else struggled. Lets get into the games.

Gwinnett Stripers, Norfolk Tides - Postponed

Rain sucks

Mississippi Braves 2, Pensacola Blue Wahoos 10

Box Score

Michael Harris II, CF: 1-3, BB, 2 RBI, .862 OPS

Riley Delgado, SS: 2-4, .798 OPS

Freddy Tarnok, SP: 4 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K, 4.84 ERA

Well, at least the Mississippi Braves tried. The MBraves had a tough night on both sides of the ball as they fell to Pensacola by the final score of 10-2. Freddy Tarnok got the start for Mississippi and he struggled for his second straight start. Unlike his last start where he was still missing bats but got bitten by the long ball, he wasn’t missing bats on Wednesday although he did at least keep the ball from going over the fence. Consistently putting guys away late in counts and finding his command again should be top priorities for one of the Braves’ better pitching prospects in terms of upside. The Mississippi bullpen would give up five runs of their own and that was all she wrote.

The M-Braves are on the board!! Michael Harris (@MoneyyyMikeee) scores two and is up to 29 RBI this season!! pic.twitter.com/HfODrIuLjO — Mississippi Braves (@mbraves) May 26, 2022

On offense, at least we get a Michael Harris highlight as he connected for a two-run single to get Mississippi on the board late in the game. Also, have to shout out Riley Delgado who extending his hitting streak to 11 games on Wednesday with another solid performance. A pair of doubles from Jacob Pearson and Hendrik Clementina were the only extra base hits for Mississippi this evening as the Braves’ Double-A affiliate scattered most of their offense with the notable exception of Harris’ knock in the eighth inning.

Rome Braves 4, Hudson Valley Renegades 8

Box Score

Landon Stephens, LF: 3-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, .942 OPS

Tyler Tolve, C: 2-4, RBI, .802 OPS

Roddery Munoz, SP: 4 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 4 BB, 3 K, 4.67

It was a tough afternoon for the Rome pitching staff as they fell to the Renegades by the final score of 8-4. Roddery Munoz got the start for Rome on Wednesday and he was not sharp from the beginning of the game as his command was all over the place. He was fortunately to be able to strand the baserunners he did. Lisandro Santos had an even rougher game as he ended up giving up five runs (four of which were earned) in his three innings of work. After starting the season with eight straight scoreless appearances where he dominated, Santos has had three bad appearances in a row where he has given up a total of 10 earned runs in 7.1 innings of work (he is still striking out a ton of batters, though).

After almost two weeks without a homer, Landon Stephens seems to be waking up at the plate again as he connected for his 11th home run of the season as the capstone of his three hit day. Tyler Tolve joined him with a multi-hit game of his own, but unfortunately that was all of note from Rome as they were held scoreless for the final six innings after Stephens’ three run blast.

Augusta GreenJackets 0, Myrtle Pelicans 8

Box Score

Brandol Mezquita, CF: 2-4, .857 OPS

Rusber Estrada, C: 1-2, 2 BB, .903 OPS

AJ Smith-Shawver, SP: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R (3 ER), 2 BB, 5 K, 5.08 ERA

We won’t linger here long as Augusta got pummeled by Kevin Alcantara and the Pelicans by the final score of 8-0. AJ Smith-Shawver got the start on Wednesday evening and was his usual self with the notable exception of when he was facing Cubs prospect Kevin Alcantara. A two-out error from Cal Conley ultimately led to Alcantara hitting a bases-clearing double and then later in the game, AJSS gave up a two-run homer to Alcantara. The short version: whatever AJ was doing against Kevin...well, he shouldn’t do that again. Old friend Darling Florentino gave up a pair of runs (only one of which was earned) to give you the final tally.

On offense...well, not much as Augusta scattered six singles and four walks over nine innings of play while striking out 12 times. Brandol Mezquita continues to make a strong impression as he has now reached base in 32 straight games.