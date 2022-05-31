Braves Minor League Recap: Bryce Elder dominates over eight innings

Today is a rare recap of Monday night games down in the minor leagues. Most weeks, all minor league affiliates have Mondays off, but this year there are a few instances (mostly involving holidays such as Memorial Day yesterday) where games do get played. Both Gwinnett and Mississippi were in action on Monday and went a combined 1-1 with Bryce Elder being filthy on the mound as the main highlight. Lets get into the games.

Gwinnett Stripers 2, Louisville Bats 0

Box Score

Braden Shewmake, SS: 1-4, .711 OPS

Drew Waters, CF: 0-2, 2 BB, .784 OPS

Bryce Elder, SP: 8 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K, 5.10 ERA

Bryce Elder was nearly untouchable on Monday as the Stripers took down Louisville by the score of 2-0. When Elder went back down to the minor leagues, one of the top priorities was to improve his command and return to the efficiency that he enjoyed last season. Progress with that has been up and down, but going eight innings on 97 pitches while walking just one batter and striking out eight is hard to be upset about. Seth Elledge came in to close out the close game and pitched a clean ninth.

It was a good thing that Elder was on fire on the mound, because the Gwinnett offense wasn’t exactly prolific. The only extra-base hit from either team was a double off the bat of Alex Dickerson and both of Gwinnett’s run came on the same wild pitch thanks to a throwing error. Drew Waters was held hitless, but he did draw a pair of walks which is a welcome development given how his approach can be at times.

Mississippi Braves 6, Montgomery Biscuits 8

Box Score

CJ Alexander, 3B: 1-3, HR, BB, RBI, .796 OPS

Luke Waddell, 2B: 2-5, 2 RBI, .734 OPS

Hayden Deal, SP: 1 IP, 2 H, 3 R (1 ER), 2 BB, 3 K, 3.00 ERA

Mississippi went with a bullpen game and got put in a hole early that they were never able to overcome as the Braves fell to Montgomery by the 8-6. Hayden Deal got the start and thanks to a throwing error by Drew Lugbauer on a play where they had a runner picked off dead to right, an extra runner ultimately scored. A wild pitch scored another run and things were going off the rails very quickly. Troy Bacon, AJ Puckett, and Jake Higginbotham each made relief appearances and all of them gave up runs which pretty much explains the final score.

Luke Waddell was the only Mississippi hitter to have a multi-hit game including a base-clearing single (with a little thanks to an error in the outfield) and he needed it as he had been in a minor funk before last weekend. CJ Alexander connected for his eighth home run of the season. He now has four home runs in his last four games.