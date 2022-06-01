Braves MILB Recap: Roddery Munoz and Kris Anglin dominate

Memorial Day weirdness meant that only two Atlanta Braves’ minor league affiliates were in action on Tuesday where they went a combined 2-0. Tuesday saw a pair of elite pitching performances as both Roddery Munoz and Kris Anglin were borderline unhittable. Strong performances at the plate from Beau Philip and Cal Conley were the offensive highlights from last night. Lets get into the games.

Rome Braves 6, Bowling Green Hot Rods 0

Box Score

Cade Bunnell, 1B: 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, .646 OPS

Beau Philip, 3B: 2-4, 2 RBI, .653 OPS

Roddery Munoz, SP: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 K, 3.98 ERA

Roddery Munoz looked like the guy who can excite the fan base with his potential in this one tossing six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit and no walks while striking out seven hitters. It took Munoz only 76 pitches to make it through those six innings in a very efficient night for him. Isrrael De La Cruz and Lisandro Santos combined to finish the rest of the shutout, with Santos going two innings to finish the game off. Combined, Rome pitching allowed just one hit and one walk in the shutout while striking out 15 Bowling Green hitters in the process.

Cade Bunnell hit a two-run home run, which ended up being all the offense that Rome needed behind that great pitching performance. That ended up being one of just two extra-base hits in this game, with the other being a Drew Campbell double. Beau Philip finished with two hits and drove in a pair in the win. Vaughn Grissom was 1-for-4 at the plate and picked up his ninth stolen base of the season.

Augusta GreenJackets 10, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 4

Box Score

Cal Conley, SS: 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2B, SB, .656 OPS

Kadon Morton, CF: 0-1, 2 R, 1 RBI, 3 BB, SB, .499 OPS

Kris Anglin, SP: 5 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K, 3.48 ERA

Kris Anglin turned in a dominant performance Tuesday night, going five shutout innings while allowing just one hit and one walk. He rebounded very well coming off his worst outing of the season where he failed to make it out of the first inning. Juan Mateo followed and gave up an unearned run during his inning, then Ronaldo Alesandro gave up two runs in one inning of work thanks to command troubles, and Estarlin Rodriguez finished it off giving up one final run over two innings of work.

It was an eventful night for the Augusta offense as everyone produced in some way. Caleb Durbin and Cal Conley each had two hits, scored twice and knocked in a pair of runs. Adam Zebrowski went 2-for-5 at the plate and drove in with three. Kadon Morton walked three times, scored twice and threw out a runner at the plate. Stephen Paolini also had a two-hit game that included a double.