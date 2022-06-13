Atlanta Braves Minor League Recap: System struggles in Sunday sweep

If you choose to read on, just keep in mind the eleven game win streak the Atlanta Braves have going on. That win streak was built primarily on the back of this system, which is important cuz whew lord they could not win one for themselves this Sunday. It was a rough day all around, with poor performance on all sides of the ball and an injury to add the final blow.

(29-31) Gwinnett Stripers 3, (32-28) Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 7

Box Score

Braden Shewmake, SS: 1-4, 2B, .266/.320/.384

Drew Waters, DH: 0-3, BB .272/.311/.447

Kramer Robertson, 3B: 2-4, 2B, RBI, .224/.389/.368

Huascar Ynoa, SP: 4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 K, 4.47 ERA

Victor Vodnik, RP: 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 3.60 ERA

Gwinnett ended this week with a nasty little skid, taking an ugly defeat all around on Sunday for their third straight loss. The Jumbo Shrimp pitching staff had Gwinnett on their heels for most of this game, and through five innings the Stripers managed only two hits. Finally in the sixth inning Delino DeShields Jr. manufactured a run mostly of his own will, knocking a single before stealing second and being balked to third. Kramer Robertson then grounded out to score Gwinnett’s first run and make it 4-1. It wasn’t until the ninth inning, trailing 7-1, that Gwinnett managed to get real offense going and put up a couple fo garbage time runs. Robertson led off the inning with a double and doubles from Braden Shewmake and Pat Valaika helped to score two runs and make the final score a bit more respectable.

Huascar Ynoa had a tremendous no-hit start against Jacksonville on Tuesday, but today it took only three batters for an RBI double to break through against him. This run was unearned, as the leadoff man reached on an error, and Ynoa mostly settled down and allowed just one hit while recording five ground ball outs in the second and third innings. Keeping the ball on the ground unfortunately didn’t last much longer as he allowed back-to-back home runs to lead off the fourth inning before two more hits in the inning brought home a third run to score. This ended Ynoa’s day and the bullpen was not much better in his absence. Victor Vodnik looked solid in a scoreless fifth inning, but the next two in Nick Vincent and Thomas Burrows combined to allow three runs that pushed the game out of reach for a late comeback. Brandyn Sittinger cleaned up the eighth with a scoreless inning, ending the day for the pitching staff on a high note.

Next Game: 6/14 vs (30-28) Indianapolis Indians @ 7:05 PM ET

(26-31) Mississippi Braves 1, (34-23) Rocket City Trash Pandas 7

Box Score

Justin Dean, CF: 0-1, 2 BB, HBP, .208/.306/.283

Riley Delgado, 3B: 1-4, .301/.386/.370

Jalen Miller, 2B: 1-4, RBI, .241/.348/.421

Freddy Tarnok, SP: 0.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 K, 5.64 ERA

Hayden Deal, RP: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K, 2.88 ERA

If you were hoping for better days beyond that Stripers game I have a bit of bad news here, as Mississippi also put together a stinker and didn’t have that late surge to hang their hats on. It didn’t start out that way, however, as Mississippi got off to a quick start against the Trash Pandas. Riley Delgado led off the game with a base hit and Justin Dean followed with a walk to set up a potential rally with no outs. Mississippi then made two quick outs without advancing the runners, but they did not come up empty-handed. Jalen Miller came through with a two out hit to score Delgado, giving the Braves an early 1-0 lead. That lead lasted half an inning, and while Rocket City kept chipping away at the Mississippi pitching staff the Braves were left out of the fun. The Braves managed only two more hits the rest of the game, with their biggest opportunity coming on a fifth inning lead off single from Jefrey Ramos. Justin Dean walked with one out to put the tying run on in a 3-1 game, but a ground out and a strike out stranded the runners and Rocket City pulled away after this.

Freddy Tarnok came into this outing hoping to build off of a strong, but rain-shortened outing on Tuesday yet didn’t make it out of the first inning as walks and pitches piled up. Tarnok threw just 12 of his 32 pitches for strikes in the game and had to feel fortunate he only allowed one run on an RBI double with no outs. His two strikeouts kept him afloat in the inning and Hayden Deal finished it up to keep the game tied. Deal did a solid job of giving Mississippi some bulk, allowing one run over 2 1⁄ 3 innings while only throwing 34 pitches. Coleman Huntley provided a couple of innings of work as well but allowed a run in each to extend the deficit out to 4-1 after five innings. The breaking point for Mississippi was the seventh inning, when Jake Higginbotham allowed three runs on three this and a walk to put the game mostly out of reach. Odalvi Javier and Justin Maese gave the Braves scoreless innings of relief, with Maese throwing a perfect eighth inning and striking out two batters on only eight pitches.

Next Game: 6/14 vs (22-35) Birmingham Barons @ 7:35 PM ET

(31-26) Rome Braves 1, (28-26) Wilmington Blue Rocks 7

Box Score

Vaughn Grissom, SS: 1-4, .261/.358/.397

Justyn-Henry Malloy, 3B: 1-4, .291/.389/.484

Landon Stephens, RF: 0-2, 2 BB, .244/.377/.528

Lisandro Santos, SP: 4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, 3.15 ERA

Ben Dum, RP: 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 1.96 ERA

You know the deal at this point Rome’s offense took a Sunday stroll and the pitching staff allowed seven runs in a loss. Rome managed only three hits in the game, but still has to feel disappointed in their offense production due to an unfortunate third inning. Trailing 2-0 the Braves got something started with hits by Vaughn Grissom and Justyn-Henry Malloy to lead off the inning. Then Grissom attempted to take third and was easily cut down for the first out. Two walks then loaded the bases, but despite their good work at the plate for the first four batters they came away with just one run on a sacrifice fly. The Braves never again threatened in the game and a late surge by Wilmington put the game away.

Lisandro Santos struggled mightily with his command out of the gate with walks to the first two batters, but he escaped that early jam and put together another solid start for Rome. He never really settled in during the early parts of the outing and spent a lot of time with traffic on the bases which finally came back to bite him in the third. A leadoff single in that inning turned into a run on an RBI triple, then after getting two strikeouts to have himself on the edge of getting out of that he allowed a double to bring home another run. Santos did his best work in his final inning, pitching a perfect fourth inning with a strikeout. Jake McSteen held the game together for two more innings, retiring all six batters he faced, but the game got out of hand quickly in the seventh inning. Isrrael De La Cruz allowed four runs on five hits to inflate the Rome deficit to five runs. The seventh run came in the ninth inning off of Ben Dum.

Next Game: 6/14 @ (22-34) Asheville Tourists @ 6:35 PM ET

(31-26) Augusta GreenJackets 4, (16-41) Columbia Fireflies 5

Box Score

Caleb Durbin, DH: 2-5, RBI, .297/.422/.411

Brandol Mezquita, RF: 1-3, BB, .318/.388/.438

Brian Klein, 2B: 2-4, 2B, RBI, .230/.288/.310

Kris Anglin, RP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K, 4.43 ERA

Ronaldo Alesandro, RP: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K, 8.44 ERA

The Augusta GreenJackets were the team we could count on for a bit of hope on Sunday afternoon, but with that hope they ripped the hearts out of die hard GreenJackets fans in another walk off loss. They held a lead through most of the game, first going on top via a Brian Klein RBI double in the third inning. This was followed by a single from Caleb Durbin to score Klein, and Augusta stayed on top until nearly the end of the game. Klein and Durbin combined to produce more runs in the fifth inning, as both knocked base hits to set up a Geraldo Quintero two run single single to push Augusta’s lead to 4-1. Columbia fought back in the bottom of the fifth to make it a one run game and that held tight until the eighth inning. Quintero and Brandol Mezquita each had hits, setting up runners on the corners with no outs in the inning. Augusta then attempted a double steal to score Quintero, but the Fireflies picked up on it and made a throw home to nab Quintero for an out. Augusta failed to score in the inning and Columbia tied it in the bottom of the eighth. The GreenJackets went down in order in the ninth and the Fireflies won it in the ninth.

Kris Anglin got off to a good start for the GreenJackets on Sunday afternoon, but it quickly ended after a strikeout in the second. Anglin was quickly attended to by the trainer for Augusta and had to be taken out of the game after just 1 1⁄ 3 innings. This put Estarlin Rodriguez in the game, who gave the GreenJackets solid work and a chance to win. Rodriguez allowed one run over the next 2 2⁄ 3 innings he was on the mound, helping hold on to that early lead for Augusta. After extending that lead they turned to Peyton Williams for the fifth inning, who gave the two runs right back on a home run. With the lead back to just one run Ronaldo Alesandro gave the GreenJackets a phenomenal outing with two hitless and scoreless innings while racking up four strikeouts. Rolddy Munoz was brought out for the eighth inning and two batters in a single and a double had tied the game at four. Munoz was able to escape with no further damage, but this was not the case for him when they brought him out for the ninth. Munoz allowed a leadoff single, but this runner was caught stealing for the first out. Munoz got the second out after a battle with River Town ending in a ground out, but he couldn’t escape this inning when a two out single put another runner on base. Another single was then lifted into right field and a misplay on the bounce from Brandol Mezquita allowed the ball to trickle past him and give the runner enough time to score from first and win the game.

Next Game: 6/14 vs (40-17) Charleston RIverdogs @ 7:05 PM ET