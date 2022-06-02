Braves Minor League Recap: Dylan Dodd strikes out 10, CJ Alexander keeps hitting bombs

Thanks to some extra inning heroics from the Stripers, the Braves’ farm affiliates managed to get in the win column and put up a 1-3 record on Wednesday evening. Phil Gosselin had clutch walk-off double, Dylan Dodd struck out 10 for Rome, and CJ Alexander keeps hitting bombs. Lets get into the games.

Gwinnett Stripers 8, Louisville Bats 7 - F/10

Box Score

Braden Shewmake, SS: 1-5, HR, RBI, 2 R, .722 OPS

Phil Gosselin, 3B: 3-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, .875 OPS

Hernan Perez, 1B: 2-4, 2 RBI, .745 OPS

Huascar Ynoa, SP: 5 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 7 K, 5.09 ERA

Gwinnett mounted a furious comeback in the late innings and were ultimately able to prevail over Louisville in extras by the final score of 8-7 thanks to a walk-off, two-run double from Phil Gosselin. Huascar Ynoa got the start for Gwinnett and it was a very...Huascar type of start as he limited damage on the scoreboard and missed bats, but his command left something to be desired. Unfortunately, things started getting out of hand for the Gwinnett bullpen as Nolan Kingham and Thomas Burrows each gave up two runs in their relief appearances and then Victor Vodnik had a VERY shaky inning of work where he gave up his second earned run since being promoted to Triple-A and very nearly allowed Louisville to take the lead.

Fortunately, the Gwinnett offense woke up, particularly late in the game. Braden Shewmake, Alex Dickerson, and Preston Tucker all connected for solo home runs on Wednesday evening. However, the biggest swing of the game by far came off the bat of Phil Gosselin who, after Travis Demeritte reached on an infield single that put runners on the corners in extras, cracked a double to left that turned a one-run deficit into a win on the spot.

Mississippi Braves 5, Montgomery Biscuits 7

Box Score

Drew Lugbauer, 1B: 2-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, .857 OPS

CJ Alexander, 3B: 2-4, 2B, HR, RBI, 2 R, .831 OPS

Freddy Tarnok, SP: 3.2 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 5 K, 5.77 ERA

Freddy Tarnok struggled yet again and Mississippi wasn’t quite able to complete the comeback as they lost to Montgomery by the score of 7-5. This was the third straight start where Tarnok simply could not limit damage and miss enough bats. He has done well to limit walks in 2022 for the most part, but the lack of swing and miss and the quality of contact against him is a little concerning. The Mississippi bullpen would only yield one unearned run over the game’s final 5 1/3 innings, but the damage had already been done.

After Henrik Clementina showed that he was, in fact, human on Monday with an 0-for-4 game, he got back to work with another multi-hit game including a double on Wednesday. What a heater that guy is one. Speaking of heaters, CJ Alexander connected for his fifth home run in his last five games as he has quietly gotten his season OPS all the way up to .831. His hit tool the last couple of seasons was bad enough that a healthy amount of skepticism is warranted and understandable with CJ, but he really seems to have turned a corner lately. Drew Lugbauer also homered in the game to give him 12 on the season and start the month of June off right after a challenging month of May at the plate.

Rome Braves 1, Bowling Green Hot Rods 4

Box Score

Justyn-Henry Malloy, 3B: 2-4, HR, RBI, .869 OPS

Drew Campbell, CF: 2-4, .679 OPS

Vaughn Grissom, SS: 1-4, SB, .757 OPS

Dylan Dodd, SP: 6 IP, 7 H, 2 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 10 K, 4.05 ERA

Dylan Dodd put together a gem of a start for Rome, but the Rome offense wasn’t able to do much against Bowling Green as they fell by the final score of 4-1. It has been a bit of an uneven season for Dodd in 2022, but he seems to be settling in now as he has given up zero earned runs in three of his past four starts. He did have a couple unearned runs in the first inning of this game thanks to an error at short by Vaughn Grissom with two outs, but other than that, he was missing a ton of at-bats and looked great out there. Alec Barger and Trey Riley combined for two scoreless innings of relief before Austin Smith got the ninth and was less good.

Not much offense to speak of from Rome on Wednesday evening as their sole run came via a solo homer from Justyn-Henry Malloy. Malloy had been in a short dry spell over the last week after being Rome’s hottest hitter for a month, so its nice to see him put together a good game. Vaughn Grissom had a hit and a stolen base, but we would like to see him impact the ball with more regularity and his error in this game was pretty costly. Drew Campbell had a multi-hit game and he has now hit safely in eight of his past nine games including six multi-hit games over that same stretch.

Augusta GreenJackets 6, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 7

Box Score

Geraldo Quintero, 3B: 1-5, 2 RBI, .727 OPS

Caleb Durbin, 2B: 1-3, 2 BB, 2 RBI, SB, .815 OPS

Cal Conley, SS: 1-5, 2B, 2 RBI, .656 OPS

Luis Vargas, SP: 6 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 9 K, 4.34 ERA

Augusta very nearly pulled off a hell of a comeback in the ninth inning, but the GreenJackets did end up losing by the score of 7-6. Luis Vargas got the start for Augusta and he was consistently missing bats over his six innings of work. While a two-run homer off of Vargas proved costly in his last inning of work, he has consistently been a guy that strikes out better than a batter an inning and Wednesday was a season-high in innings in a start for him. The bullpen gave up three runs over the final three innings which, given what the final margin ended up being, was pretty unfortunate.

The top of Augusta’s order did a ton of damage as Caleb Durbin, Cal Conley, and Geraldo Quintero each drove in two runs for the GreenJackets. Conley’s were particularly consequential as his two-run double was in the ninth and very nearly tied the game but Caleb Durbin had to hold at third. Durbin also stole his 17th base of the season which puts him among the league leaders in the category.